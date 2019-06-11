Rat Boy Announces Headlining Tour

Essex's RAT BOY is thrilled to announce his first ever North American headlining tour in support of his latest album INTERNATIONALLY UNKNOWN (January 25 via Hellcat). The tour will kick off this fall in Washington, DC on October 25 and wrap November 18. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 14.



RAT BOY teamed up with Tim Armstrong to produce his latest album titled INTERNATIONALLY UNKNOWN. RAT BOY first found Armstrong's punk/hip-hop band The Transplants in his father's record collection, and subsequently delved into his back catalogue with Rancid and Operation Ivy. RAT BOY had repeatedly mentioned his admiration of Armstrong in interviews, which led to the L.A. punk veteran discovering the young Essex upstart.



The pair met at Armstrong's Shiprec Studios where he had just finished producing The Interrupters' latest album and immediately captured three demos on their first day together, with members of The Interrupters backing them on bass and drums. Not only did they have chemistry but they had a wealth of unorthodox creative ideas, such as chopping up live drums before filtering them through an old tape machine or RAT BOYplaying Armstrong's left-handed guitar upside down. The momentum was such that the project was entirely written and recorded during three visits, which amounted to a total of two months' work. The result is twelve tracks, which amplify RAT ROY's rabble-rousing riot act to a new level. He's drawing on diverse influences which echo, at various points, The Clash, Beastie Boys, The Prodigy, Rebel MC, Green Day and Run DMC.

TOUR DATES

10/25 Washington, DC Rock & Roll Hotel

10/26 Philadelphia, PA Kung Fu Necktie

10/28 Boston, MA Great Scott

10/29 Brooklyn, NY Baby's All Right

11/1 Toronto, ON The Drake

11/3 Chicago, IL Schubas Tavern

11/4 Minneapolis, MN 7th Street Entry

11/6 Denver, CO Larimer Lounge

11/7 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court

11/9 San Diego, CA Voodoo Room @ House of Blues

11/10 Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room

11/12 Los Angeles, CA The Echo

11/13 San Francisco, CA Rickshaw Shop

11/15 Seattle, WA The Vera Project

11/16 Vancouver, BC Fox Cabaret

11/18 Portland, OR Holocene





