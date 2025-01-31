Rascal Flatts Drop 'I Dare You' Single with Jonas Brothers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Superstar vocal group Rascal Flatts have jumpstarted 2025 tapping global pop superstars, Jonas Brothers on their new single “I Dare You,” challenging even the most weary hearts to love unabashedly.

Written by Nick Jonas, Shay Mooney, Dewain Whitmore Jr and Tommy English, the nostalgic yet fresh track features strikingly vibrant harmonies and pop-centric production with a tinge of twang, a beautifully woven melodic tapestry accentuating each band’s distinct strengths.

“We’re so excited to kick off this next chapter of Rascal Flatts with this single, working with Kevin, Joe and Nick is such a blast, they’re class acts,” said Jay DeMarcus. “I think this song fits perfectly into our catalogue while also showing off something new and exciting, and we can’t wait to share it with our fans on the road!”

The Country icons are hitting the road this February on their nearly SOLD OUT LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR, joined by Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane. Celebrating 25 years as an act, Rascal Flatts will start their 22-stop trek in Evansville, IN, marking the first celebration of hits and the impact of one of the most influential groups in Country music, delivering a thank you to the fans who have supported them throughout their over two decade-long career.

LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR Official Dates:

2/13 - Evansville, IN // Ford Center SOLD OUT

2/14 - Charleston, WV // Charleston Coliseum SOLD OUT

2/15 - Grand Rapids, MI // Van Andel Arena SOLD OUT

2/22 - Durant, OK // Choctaw Grand Theater SOLD OUT

2/27 - Sioux Falls, SD // Denny Sanford Premier Center SOLD OUT

2/28 - Green Bay, WI // Resch Center SOLD OUT

3/1 - Moline, IL // Vibrant Arena SOLD OUT

3/6 - Columbus, OH // Nationwide Arena SOLD OUT

3/7 - Toledo, OH // Huntington Center SOLD OUT

3/8 - Youngstown, OH // Covelli Centre SOLD OUT

3/13 - Manchester, NH // SNHU Arena SOLD OUT

3/14 - Uncasville, CT // Mohegan Sun Arena SOLD OUT

3/15 - Allentown, PA // PPL Center SOLD OUT

3/20 - Huntsville, AL // Von Braun Center Propst Arena SOLD OUT

3/21 - Greenville, SC // Bon Secours Wellness Arena LOW TICKET WARNING

3/22 - Savannah, GA // Enmarket Arena SOLD OUT

3/27 - Ft. Worth, TX // Dickies Arena SOLD OUT

3/28 - Lafayette, LA // CAJUNDOME SOLD OUT

3/29 - Little Rock, AR // Simmons Bank Arena LOW TICKET WARNING

4/3 - Estero, FL // Hertz Arena SOLD OUT

4/4 - Orlando, FL // Kia Center SOLD OUT

4/5 - Jacksonville, FL // Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena SOLD OUT

About Rascal Flatts

Hailed as one of the most influential groups in modern Country history, Rascal Flatts are a chart-topping trio created by vocalist Gary LeVox, multi-instrumentalist Jay DeMarcus and guitarist Joe Don Rooney. Since their founding in 2000, they’ve cemented their place in music history with genre-crossing hits like breakout hit, “Prayin’ for Daylight,” “Bless The Broken Road,” “What Hurts the Most,” and “Life Is a Highway.” Together the Grand Ole Opry members have racked up 17 No. One hits, over 23.4 million albums sold, 35 million digital downloads, and over 12 billion total lifetime streams, with 4.6 billion streams on Spotify alone, while also selling over 11 million concert tickets and earning more than 40 trophies from the ACA, ACM, AMA, CMA, People’s Choice and more, making them one of the most awarded Country groups of the past two decades. Now emerging from hiatus with renewed passion, the trio is reuniting to take care of unfinished business on their LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR in 2025, celebrating 25 years of hits and the impact of one of the most influential groups in Country music. For more information visit rascalflatts.com.

About Jonas Brothers

Standing out as one of the most successful groups of the 21st century, Jonas Brothers—Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas—have sold north of 20 million albums and counting, garnered two GRAMMY® Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive No. One debuts on the Billboard 200, and generated billions of streams. Among many accolades, they’ve recently claimed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2019, they notably ignited the comeback of the decade with their Platinum-Certified Republic Records debut, Happiness Begins. It yielded the history-making, 5x-Platinum smash “Sucker,” which minted them as “the first group in the 21st century to debut at No. One on the Hot 100,” exploded as the “longest running No. One Pop Airplay Single of 2019,” and received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.” Bowing at No. One on the Billboard 200, HAPPINESS BEGINS impressively scored the “biggest sales week of 2019 at time of release” and housed the Double-Platinum “Only Human” and Platinum “Cool.”

The band supported the album with the worldwide “HAPPINESS BEGINS TOUR”—selling over 1.2 million tickets—and the Amazon Original documentaries Chasing Happiness and Happiness Continues. Along the way, the members simultaneously juggled prolific solo careers extending into television, film, and successful business ventures. In 2023, Jonas Brothers once again proved they are a constant force, embarking on a new era with the release of THE ALBUM, via Republic Records. THE ALBUM was produced by Jon Bellion and features hit singles “Waffle House” and “Wings.” In support of the new album and this new era for Jonas Brothers, they kicked off THE TOUR with two sold-out shows at New York’s iconic Yankee Stadium. THE TOUR included stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band’s biggest and most extensive tour to date. In celebration of their 20th anniversary in 2025, Jonas Brothers kicked off the year with the release of their highly anticipated single, “Slow Motion,” a powerhouse collaboration with Marshmello that sets the stage for an exciting new chapter in their legendary career.

