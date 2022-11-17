Rare Americans Share New Single 'Tremendous'

Rare Americans have shared 'Tremendous', the latest single from their forthcoming EP Songs That Don't Belong, out December 22nd via EMPIRE!

The single is a rollicking sing-along that's sure to bring a smile from ear to ear for any that hears it. 'Tremendous' comes on the heels of earlier single 'Drawing Swords', released last month.

The forthcoming Songs That Don't Belong EP follows this summer's critically acclaimed new LP You're Not A Bad Person, It's Just A Bad World, which won positive nods from the likes of Flood Magazine, SPIN, Alternative Press, and Ones To Watch who praised the band's "unique brand of inventive audio and visual storytelling."

Rare Americans are also thrilled to announce Canadian and UK/European dates for their upcoming "Milk & Honey Tour" in 2023. The group are excited to play for their fans across the Atlantic again after this summer's completely sold out run of UK dates and the large crowds they won over at multiple European festivals. Upcoming tour dates below.

The Songs That Don't Belong EP features a collection of tracks from different time periods that didn't seem to fit any of the band's other albums and releases. "We figured why keep these jams buried in our iTunes graveyard?" explains the group.

"We still really dig these songs, so we thought we might put them out into the world for people to enjoy. These are the odds n ends of RA over the years. You can hear some raw vocals, some changing of production, and the evolution of the band in a 6 song EP."

Since their debut in 2018, the band has amassed over 350M+ global streams, 2M+ social media followers, 1.35M Spotify monthly listeners and 800K YT subscribers, and were awarded a 2020 Juno Award for their song 'Brittle Bones Nicky'. All of that success has shown up in ticket sales for their energetic live shows as well.

In 2022 alone, their first year ever touring, the band completely sold out their first ever tour of North America in the spring, Sold Out all of their summer United Kingdom dates, and played to tens of thousands of fans at festivals across Europe before coming back to the United States for a two month long fall tour where they played even bigger rooms than they did on the first run and again sold out multiple shows along the way. In total they sold 20,000 tickets globally.

A large part of the band's appeal has been their use of visual media to tell the gripping stories behind their songs. Rare Americans have gone all in on building an animated universe to pair with their musical output, making their fandom unique among other contemporary artists when it comes to how they engage with the group's catalog.

Rare Americans began its journey when James asked his older brother Jared, a co-writer but not performing member in the band, "why don't we write some songs together," to which Jared responded, "f that, what about an entire album?"

A week and a half later, the two of them had created 15 songs in what would later become their eponymously-titled debut album. Since then, Rare Americans have rounded out the crew with the addition of Slovak guitarists Lubo Ivan and Jan Cajka, and drummer Duran Ritz.

Listen to the new single here:

Upcoming Tour Dates

MARCH 2022

18 - Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

22 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmont

24 - Ottawa, ON @ Club Saw

25 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

30 - Bratislava, Slovakia @ Fuga

APRIL 2022

01 - Warsaw, Poland @ Niebo

02 - Prague, Czech Republic @ FUCHS2

04 - Berlin, Germany @ Hole44

05 - Frankfurt, Germany @ DAS BETT

08 - Paris, France @ Le Trabendo

11 - Hamburg, Germany @ KNUST

12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg OZ

13 - Cologne, Germany @ Stollwerck

15 - Munich Germany @ Technikum

16 - Zürich, Switzerland @ Exil

18 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Kavka

21 - Bristol, UK @ 02 Academy

22 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

25 - Manchester, UK @ 02 Ritz

26 - Glasgow, UK @ The Garage

28 - Birmingham, UK @ 02 Institute

30 - Dublin, Ireland @ Academy