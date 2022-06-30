Rare Americans Share New Single 'Lose My Cool'

Today Rare Americans are excited to share the new single "Lose My Cool." The high-energy track hearkens back to the best of the late 90s genre bending mashup of pop punk, alternative rock and hip hop.

Following the recently released single "Love Is All I Bring," "Lose My Cool" comes on the heels of the Vancouver, BC band concluding the UK/European leg of their Screw Loose tour which has featured sold-out shows in Cologne, Manchester, Birmingham, and London as well as appearances at Pinkpop Festival in the Netherlands and the Lovestream Festival in Slovakia.

Continuing the momentum, the band will return to the United States for another massive run of fall dates, playing even bigger rooms than they hit on their completely sold-out, first-ever tour of North America earlier this spring. Tickets are on sale here.

Completely selling out a first ever North American tour months in advance (even after adding additional shows and upgrading venus in certain markets) is only one part of the incredible story behind the band, which has grown a massive and passionate fanbase with their all-in-it melodicism and inventive audio/visual storytelling. Their music and message has resonated with a new generation of music fans, cementing them as a force to be reckoned with.

Since their debut in 2018, the band has amassed over 350M+ global streams, 2M+ social media followers, 1.35M Spotify monthly listeners and 680K YT subscribers, a 2020 Juno for their song "Brittle Bones Nicky", a song featured in Warner's Scoob! The Movie soundtrack, and a spot on the Billboard Top 100 album charts for their album RA2.

A large part of the band's appeal has been their use of visual media to tell the gripping stories behind their songs. Rare Americans have gone all in on building an animated universe to pair with their musical output, making their fandom unique among other contemporary artists when it comes to how they engage with the group's catalog.

Recently, Rare Americans announced an investment in this approach, launching Crooked City Studios in partnership with the award-winning Toronto based independent animation studio Solis Animation. The two parties had already collaborated on 16 animated narrative music videos for Rare Americans and have big plans for the future together, including two original animation projects "Crooked City" and "Brittle Bones Nicky".

Rare Americans began its journey while James and his older brother of 11 years Jared, a co-writer but not performing member in the band, wv write some songs together," to which Jared responded, "f that, what about an entire album?" A week and a half later, the two of them had created 15 songs in what would later become their eponymously-titled debut album. Since then, Rare Americans have rounded out the crew with the addition of Slovak guitarists Lubo Ivan and Jan Cajka, and drummer Duran Ritz.

Listen to the new single here:

2022 Tour Dates

SEPTEMBER

07 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

08 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

10 - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Midtown

11 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop (Popscene)

14 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater

15 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room

17 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

18 - Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress

20 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

21 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

23 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

24 - Austin, TX @ Antone's

25 - Dallas, TX @ Trees

27 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs

28 - New Orleans, LA @ The Parish

29 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

30 - Orlando, FL @ The Social

OCTOBER

01 - Miami, FL @ Gramps

04 - Durham, NC @ Motorco

07 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

08 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

09 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

10 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

12 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

13 - Columbus, OH @ The Basement

15 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

16 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

18 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

20 - Omaha NE @ Slowdown

22 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

25 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory