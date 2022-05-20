Rapper J.R.Clark Releases New EP, MY STATE OF MIND: THE PRELUDE

Perhaps one of the most impressive rappers to come out of Virginia Beach, J.R.Clark has dropped his highly anticipated EP "My State of Mind: The Prelude" on all streaming platforms. As the saga continues, he stays true to his craft by highlighting his motivated spirit and vintage sound that ropes listeners in from the very start.

Channeling musical inspirations like Nipsey Hustle, his new project delivers an impressive lyrical prowess to discuss how much he's grown as an artist and the ways in which he has had to change his frame of thought in order to continue to progress himself to new heights. Having to cut ties with peers whose vision ended up clashing with his, J.R.Clark chooses to prioritize personal growth by taking on new business ventures and strategies. What's most impressive, is his way of jumping straight to the point; from the very beginning, J.R.Clark chimes in with full assertion by lyrically illustrating the many plights in his life that made him strong and well-equipped for the music industry.

"I'm still touching on topics that encompass motivation and elevating to new heights as an independent artist because a lot of independent artists I see think you have to be signed to a major entity to get notable media coverage, streams, and even show booking; you just have to network and never take 'no' for an answer, just adopt a new business model and approach and the stars will align in your favor, you have to trust your process and be a believer." ~ J.R.Clark

And it's clear that J.R.Clark's approach to music has definitely worked in his favor. Drawing from his own passion and life experiences, J.R.Clarks musical style and inspiration stems from artists such as Rick Ross, Curren$y, J.Cole, Dave East and Nipsey Hussle. He has opened for artists like Travis Scott, 50 Cent, Pusha T, Lil Dicky, Da Baby, Gunna, Pop Smoke and more. Most recently, the Virginia rapper performed alongside notable artists like Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, City Girls, and Young M.A at the 420ish Unity Festival in Portsmouth, Virginia. The young artist graduated from Liberty University and Regent University in addition to serving four years on active duty in the U.S.Army. His versatile background combined with his impressive industry experience makes him fully equipped for a long, successful career. And "My State of Mind: The Prelude" introduces a more introspective mood combined with straightforward lyrics, positioning this as his most impressive project to date.

Listen to his EP on Spotify Here.