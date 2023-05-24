Rancid Share New Single 'Devil In Disguise'

Their new album will be out on June 2.

Rancid deliver a warning to us all with new single and accompanying music video, “Devil In Disguise.” Ahead of their new album ‘Tomorrow Never Comes’ out on June 2nd, they pair melodic riffs and a galloping rhythm with gruff sing-along vocals that carry a message of self-preservation. Watch it below!

At a whopping 850 Million catalog streams to date, fans and critics alike seem to agree that Rancid’s brand of high impact, no frills punk still flows abundantly in their blood, while easily translating to a modern audience. Now embarking on their tenth full-length effort, this is evident throughout ‘Tomorrow Never Comes’.

Produced by longtime collaborator, Brett Gurewitz, its sixteen blistering tracks barely make the two-and-a-half-minute mark, boasting the same gritty, straight forward punk-with-a-purpose that the world just can’t get enough of.

On their last studio album, Trouble Maker (2017), Pitchfork explored the band’s themes of “contemporary political turmoil–blue-collar identity crises, tense demonstrations, the ever-present shadow of the Man– through the prism of their rebellious past, a little more wizened but just as rambunctious as ever.”

Punk News also raved, “Rancid makes a radical left turn from the norm, pushing far past the boundaries, not just of punk, but of the traditional rules of music itself, creating the most original sound to come out of any musical artist since Beethoven.”

Throughout the last three decades, Rancid has remained fiercely independent, never losing their loyalty to their community or each other. Their music confronts political and social issues, while balancing personal tales of love, loss, and heartbreak with attitude. By carrying on the traditions and spirit of the original punk rock bands that came before, Rancid has become a legend and inspiration to punk bands that have come after.

Rancid Tour Dates

5/28 - Las Vegas, NV - Punk Rock Bowling 
6/2 - Rimini, Italy - Slam Dunk
6/3 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Media Center Cvetlicarna *
6/4 - Linz, Austria - SBAM Festival
6/6 - Warsaw, Poland - Letnia Scena Progresji *
6/8 - Hyvinkaa, Finland – Rockfest
6/9 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival
6/10 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet *
6/12 - Berlin, Germany- Columbiahalle *
6/13 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof *
6/15 - Vitoria, Spain - Azkena Rock
6/16 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
6/17 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop
6/20 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley*
6/21 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse *
6/23 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera On Air Festival
6/24 - Munster, Germany - Vainstream Rockfest
6/25 - Tabor, Czech Republic - Mighty Sounds Festival
* w/ The Bronx, Grade 2

9/15 – Montreal, QC – Music4cancer 2023
9/16 – Quebec City, QC – Envol Et Macadam 2023
9/18 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues
9/19 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues 
9/21 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Fest
10/8 - Sacramento, CA – Aftershock

Photo by Atiba Jefferson



