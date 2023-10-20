Ralph McTell Embarks on Nationwide Tour This Month

A performer of 50 years' experience, Ralph McTell's live show is a night of lyrical songs and stories, interspersed with some of the finest fingerstyle guitar playing in the world.

Tickets selling fast

One of the great storytellers, Ralph McTell, is now celebrating more than 50 years on the road. Known for his virtuoso guitar style, he is primarily a prolific and gifted songwriter. With a style that invites you into a unique world, he weaves a narrative that is both significant and poignant.

Ralph made his debut in 1968 with the album ‘Eight Frames a Second' and in 1974 the release of ‘Streets of London' earned him an Ivor Novello Award. In 2002 he was presented with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

Ralph has been a lifelong friend of Ireland, its music, and its people. Next year sees the Streets of London composer celebrate his 80th birthday, and to mark his special year he is recording a new album with some of Ireland's finest artists in a unique collaboration that affirms his connection with and love for the music and culture of Ireland.

“Over my writing career I have written and recorded a number of songs that reflect my affection for Ireland, and I wanted to celebrate that by inviting some of my Irish musician friends to take part in this special recording.” – Ralph McTell.

‘From There to Here' is an evocation of Ireland, its music and culture through the words and music of Ralph McTell. Featuring performances by some of Ireland's most celebrated actors and musicians.

‘From There to Here' will tour Ireland from the 26th of October to the 11th of November 2023 offering a rare opportunity to see Ralph perform these songs in 13 cities across Ireland.

TOUR DATES:

Oct 26th – Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny

Oct 27th – Glór, Ennis

Oct 28th – Siamsa Tíre, Tralee

Oct 29th – Lime Tree Theatre, Limerick

Nov 1st – Hawk's Well Theatre, Sligo

Nov 2nd – The Mac Live, Belfast *SOLD OUT

Nov 3rd – Riverside Theatre, Coleraine

Nov 5th – The Everyman, Cork

Nov 7th – Westport Town Hall, Westport *SOLD OUT

Nov 8th – Ardhowen Theatre, Enniskillen

Nov 9th – Guildhall, Derry

Nov 10th – An Táin, Dundalk

Nov 11th – Liberty Hall Theatre, Dublin *SOLD OUT