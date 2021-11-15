Rainbow Girls Share 'Santa Anna' Single from 'Rolling Dumpster Fire' EP

Bay Area trio Rainbow Girls are set to release a long-awaited EP of all-new original songs called Rolling Dumpster Fire on December 6, 2021. Witty, heartfelt, sometimes sarcastic, and always honest, the 5-song set acknowledges the common sadness and stress we all are experiencing in one form or another right now.

It's an assessment of our current shared cultural moment - the despair, the uncertainty - and how this unique experience has highlighted the importance of coming together as a community. These songs serve as a time capsule for a period when we were all forced to stop, rethink, and in many ways, reshape our entire lives. Leading up to the EP's release, fans can stream a new song every Monday on all DSPs and tune in to Rainbow Girls' Facebook page at 5pm PT to catch each song as it debuts.

Rainbow Girls' new single "Santa Anna" is out today and features fellow Bay Area singer/songwriter Graham Patzner. The track is an ode to the power of Mother Nature and a plea for humans to take responsibility for our role in the increasing frequency of natural disasters. It follows last week's lead single, "Free Wine," which is featured on NPR's New Music Friday Playlist.

Of "Santa Anna," Rainbow Girls' Vanessa May, offers, "The first line of the tune came through after hearing a frustrating story about a jerk tossing a cigarette from the window of a car into the brush of a deep California summer. The rest of it came on the heels of a conversation about the increasing severity and frequency of climate disasters. 'Santa Anna' is a prayer to the annual hot autumn winds that blow from desert to sea over the ever-parched west. She's also a prayer for us to reframe our relationship to natural disasters, the song asks us to lean in and take responsibility."

When the music industry (and the rest of the world) shut down in March 2020, Rainbow Girls continued to plow forward virtually - performing weekly via Facebook Live, sharing videos of cover songs on YouTube, and compiling some of these performances for a Bandcamp exclusive "virtual live album" album called While We Wait. For 16 months they found new ways to connect with their devoted online followers, and as their fanbase continued to grow, decided they couldn't wait any longer to give their listeners a new set of original music: "We wanted to give back to the people who showed up to support us when we weren't able to play in-person shows. We recorded these songs in our home studio, set a dumpster on fire, and hatched a plan to leak this little record to the public one song at a time, by way of our Monday night Facebook Live video series."

Listen to the new single here: