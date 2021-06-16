Radiohead Bike Goes for $24K in Brompton Auction To Help Live Music Crew

An auction for a selection of one-of-a-kind Brompton Bikes designed by world's top music artists has raised a total of $142,200 via Greenhouse Auctions, with all proceeds going to Crew Nation, a Global relief fund launched by Live Nation to support live music crews affected by COVID-19 and the near total pause on concerts.



The Radiohead design alone went for $24,000 at auction, making it the most expensive Brompton ever sold.



The full line-up involved in the project included: Foo Fighters, Rise Against, Radiohead, Phoebe Bridgers, Enrique Iglesias, LCD Soundsystem, Khruangbin, Nathan East, Dinosaur Jr, Oh Wonder, Underworld, Sub Pop, Neko Case.



"We are blown away and incredibly appreciative of all the amazing artists who designed bikes and showed their support for Crew Nation, and to our friends at Brompton who made it all possible" said Nurit Smith, Executive Director, Music Forward Foundation. "This collaboration and the money raised is truly valued as we continue to lend our support to the crew members around the world who still need our help."



'The idea was born out of a simple goal; to help as many live music crews as possible affected by the pandemic. What started as a small project, quickly gained momentum into something much bigger with an incredible line up of some of the world's biggest artists involved. The reaction since we launched has been just incredible, and I'm so proud that our bikes, combined with the creative brains of these artists, has raised such an amazing amount of money to help live music crews all around the world.



We're very thankful to everybody that helped bring this project to life. The music scene has always had a close connection with Brompton, and we'll continue to support the people and venues that make it such a spine-tingling industry to be involved with." - Tevis Jory, Music Project Lead & North America Sales Manager at Brompton.



"The auction was a powerful testament of the public's growing desire to collect superb design while supporting social impact endeavors. Brompton's outstanding initiative to support Crew Nation has formed the template for cross-industry collaborations, proving that we all benefit when seemingly disparate entities lock arms to support and lift a vulnerable community. Thanks to today's auction, beloved crew members in the music industry will keep on rolling--onward and upward." - Shlomi Rabi, Founder of Greenhouse Auctions



At least one member from each group added their very own unique design to the iconic, London-made folding bike. The bikes were then offered at auction through Greenhouse Auctions, an online auction platform designed to empower artists and promote diversity - with 100% of the profit going to Crew Nation.

Over 250 individuals registered to bid from all corners of the world, including Singapore, Malaysia, Italy, Mexico, Germany, South Korea, China, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, France and Canada, among others.