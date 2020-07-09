Rachel Garlin's 'Boys Of Summer' Premieres Via Guitar Girl Magazine

Bay area-native and Noe Valley resident, singer, songwriter and musician, Rachel Garlin premieres her video reimagining the Don Henley classic, "Boys of Summer" via Guitar Girl Magazine this week. The video features an acoustic performance by Garlin, her producer Julie Wolf and Kate Isenberg. The trio of women turn the nostalgic summer love song on its head and their performance gives the song a feminine perspective.



Of the track, which is featured on her latest release, Mondegreens, Garlin says, "It's always a risk when you cover a well-known song, and maybe we doubled that risk by recording an all-female version of a Henley anthem, but the risk is what made it fun. In the end, it's still "Boys of Summer," a story of someone longing for past love and feeling the impermanence of a season, but we wanted to flip the script a little."



Rachel Garlin's Sidewalk Sessions - weekly concerts performed from her garage for a socially distant audience - were featured in the San Francisco Chronicle, who cheer, "for an hour a couple of evenings a week, she's the neighborhood entertainer, comedian, cheerleader and soother all in one. And don't we need all of those these days?"



The San Francisco Chronicle highlights the need that the Sidewalk Sessions fill for live music, human connection and moments of joy during these strange days as the world rides out the coronavirus pandemic while remaining socially distant. Prior to the pandemic, Garlin would perform from her garage on Saturday mornings and has spent many afternoons riding the MUNI and spontaneously writing songs with strangers also riding the bus.



"During the shutdown, she has shifted those sessions to weekday evenings as a respite after another long day inside," the Chronicle reports. "She sometimes sings through a mask, has a big sign on display about the importance of social distancing and has tape on the sidewalk marking how far onlookers should remain from her."

Radio plays Mondegreens on the air in New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Albany, and Kansas Public Radio, Folk Alley, the Midnight Special and many more fine programs!



Rachel Garlin is a Bay Area native and songwriter's songwriter who writes, "finely etched songs that respect the folk tradition" (SF Bay Guardian) and whose lyrical work has been described as "storytelling at its best" (Curve Magazine.) With a natural stage presence, Garlin is a performing songwriter whose interest in people-their stories, struggles, and truths-is at the heart of her work. "More than just a singer; she's a storyteller with an infectious radiance about her that can enthrall an audience," cheers Music Connection Magazine.

