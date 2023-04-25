Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rachel Chinouriri Debuts New Single 'Ribs'

“Ribs” is available now via Elektra and underscores her skill at crafting compelling and high-impact music.

Apr. 25, 2023  

Fast-rising, alternative-indie-pop artist Rachel Chinouriri has debuted her dreamy, emotive new single "Ribs." The track premiered earlier today as Hottest Record in the World on BBC Radio 1, and continues a run of singles centered around infectious melodies drawn from Rachel's unfiltered emotions and personal experiences. "Ribs" is available now via Elektra and underscores her skill at crafting compelling and high-impact music.

Rachel explained, "I wrote 'Ribs' when I had a chest infection and a crush on someone and it was annoying me. So I combined my two annoyances and described my liking of someone as a chest infection that was hurting my ribs because I actually had achy ribs. I then went to the pub and had some of the best ribs I've eaten from the Staplow Oak Inn and it was quite fun to make. So basically fancying someone is a sickness which you can either cure or it can make you worse - in my case I never recovered."

The release of "Ribs" follows an exciting start to 2023, which includes Rachel being shortlisted for the BBC's Sound of 2023, supporting Lewis Capaldi's European Arena tour, and the release of her vulnerable, cathartic, and acclaimed single "Maybe I'm Lonely."

On May 3rd, Rachel will kick off a run of headline shows across the UK, which includes a sold out four-night residency at London's Hoxton Hall. Fans can also catch Rachel at a number of festivals this summer including Latitude, Barn on the Farm, Nass Festival, Y Not, among others

At the end of last year, Rachel shared her anthemic, uplifting single "I'm Not Perfect (But I'm Trying)," an exciting indication of the sonic direction her debut album is expected to take. This followed the release of Chinouriri's acclaimed EP Better Off Without, released in May 2022 via Elektra. Featuring standout singles "All I Ever Asked" and "Happy Ending," the project has garnered nearly 20M combined streams, along with her debut COLORS session with the stunning single "Thank You For Nothing."

2022 also saw Rachel embark on a headline tour of the UK, play shows in support of the likes of Tems, Sam Fender, Kojey Radical, Remi Wolf, and Bloc Party, in addition to playing a run of festivals nationwide including Glastonbury, The Great Escape, Boardmasters, Cross The Tracks and more.

The success of her critically lauded 2021 EP Four° In Winter marked out Rachel's capabilities as a stylistic amalgamator, praised across the likes of BBC Radio 1, The Guardian, Dazed, NME, Nylon, and theneedledrop's Anthony Fantano, who named the EP his #1 project of 2021. With a fiercely loyal fanbase and listenership growing day by day, 2023 is shaping up to be Rachel's biggest year to date. Stay tuned for more new music coming soon.



