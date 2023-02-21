Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
RODEO BOYS To Release New Album On Don Giovanni

RODEO BOYS To Release New Album On Don Giovanni

Lansing, Michigan's Rodeo Boys will release their new album on Don Giovanni on June 16th.

Feb. 21, 2023  

Don Giovanni Records has announced that queer rock 'n roll band RODEO BOYS will release their new album and Don Giovanni Records debut Home Movies on June 16, 2023. Rodeo Boys' rural roots combine Southern twang and 90s grunge in true lonesome and ornery fashion.

Today, Rodeo Boys has released the album's lead single along with a 'must see' music video for "Sugar" The track is available now across all streaming platforms and Bandcamp now, and the video can be seen below.

Home Movies is available to pre-order and pre-save HERE.

On their Don Giovanni debut Home Movies, Rodeo Boys are upping the ante. Their music owes as much to the twang of country as it does to the fuzz of grunge, and it's a winning combination. Lead single "Sugar" sits somewhere between Bully and SPICE, a gritty slice of feedback-drenched rock 'n' roll that immediately makes it clear where Rodeo Boys' passions lie-in loud, crunchy, catchy alt rock.

"Dog Leg" plays out like a supersized take on classic rock, all roaring solos and guttural hooks, and epic closer "Tomboy Radio" is a proggy masterclass in dynamics. Home Movies hardly lets up all through its 40 minutes, the space folk of "Hail Mary" allowing a couple minutes to breathe, but it all seems to zip by. Vocalist Tiff Hannay says Rodeo Boys' goal as a queer blue-collar band is "to give a voice to young queer people in small towns," and what a powerful voice it is.

TOUR DATES

3/11 Iowa city, IA (Gabe's)
3/12 Omaha, NE (The Sydney)
3/13 Lawrence, KS (Replay)
3/14 Topeka, KS (Boobie Trap)
3/16 SXSW - Don Giovanni Records Showcase
3/17 SXSW
3/19 Atlanta, GA (The Masquerade)
3/22 Nashville (TBD)
3/23 Louisville, KY (Portal at fifteen twelve)
3/24 Newport, KY (The SouthGate House Revival)
3/25 Cleveland, OH (The Little Rose Tavern)



Yung Pooda Drops New Singles With Wit Da Hoodie, Angelica Vila & Fat Joe Photo
Yung Pooda Drops New Singles With Wit Da Hoodie, Angelica Vila & Fat Joe
Houston-born rapper Yung Pooda sets a sizzling tone for the year with the release of two new tracks “Already Know” featuring A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Angelica Vila and “Did It Again” featuring Fat Joe via It’s A 10 Records. The two Cool & Dre-produced tracks dominate with a buzzworthy appeal that takes Pooda’s Texas-born flare to new heights.
ENNY Drops No More Naija Men Photo
ENNY Drops 'No More Naija Men'
Produced by Emil, the vibrant soulful track follows her recent single 'Champagne Problems,' which is currently B-List at BBC Radio1, A-List at 1Xtra and which spawned a very special remix featuring Unknown T. Stream/purchase 'No More Naija Men' via Jorja Smith's independent FAMM label and watch the OWs Dominique-direct video now!
VIDEO: poolblood Shares Mr. Rogers-esque my little room Video Photo
VIDEO: poolblood Shares Mr. Rogers-esque 'my little room' Video
The video is a hazy, dream-like homage to Mr. Rogers, shot on film at the Scarborough Model Railroaders Club and directed by Holly Pruner. They have shared plans for an additional run of US shows and unveiled a new video for “my little room” off their debut album, mole, out now via Next Door Records. Watch the new music video now!
Alternative Artist Jane. Shares New Single Dreaming Photo
Alternative Artist Jane. Shares New Single 'Dreaming'
'Dreaming' follows the previously shared, honest and intimate 'Beach Inside' and quietly courageous 'Sun In My Eyes.' Celeste was produced by Jane. himself, along with Peter Labberton (St. Vincent, Sleater-Kinney, Parquet Courts, Weyes Blood), and Mike Derenzo. It was mixed by Labberton as well, and mastered by Jeremy Lubsey.

From This Author - Michael Major


Food Network Launches CIAO HOUSE Competition SeriesFood Network Launches CIAO HOUSE Competition Series
February 21, 2023

Food Network takes ten up-and-coming chefs on the journey of a lifetime to Tuscany in the new primetime series Ciao House, hosted by network all-star Chef Alex Guarnaschelli and Tuscan-born Chef Gabriele Bertaccini. Shot on-location in Italy, the series welcomes ten rising culinary stars who will live together in a breathtaking Italian villa.
Alternative Artist Jane. Shares New Single 'Dreaming'Alternative Artist Jane. Shares New Single 'Dreaming'
February 21, 2023

'Dreaming' follows the previously shared, honest and intimate 'Beach Inside' and quietly courageous 'Sun In My Eyes.' Celeste was produced by Jane. himself, along with Peter Labberton (St. Vincent, Sleater-Kinney, Parquet Courts, Weyes Blood), and Mike Derenzo. It was mixed by Labberton as well, and mastered by Jeremy Lubsey.
Monika Herzig & Janiece Jaffe to Release 'Both Sides of Joni'Monika Herzig & Janiece Jaffe to Release 'Both Sides of Joni'
February 21, 2023

Both Sides of Joni is a reimagined set of Joni Mitchell's music arranged by pianist Monika Herzig, interpreted by award-winning vocalist Janiece Jaffe, and recorded with a group of renowned jazz musicians including Greg Ward on saxophone, Jeremy Allen on bass, Carolyn Dutton on violin, and Cassius Goens on drums with guest bassist Peter Kienle. 
VIDEO: First Look at Mae Martin's SAP Comedy Special on NetflixVIDEO: First Look at Mae Martin's SAP Comedy Special on Netflix
February 21, 2023

This is the comedian’s hour-long Netflix stand-up debut. The special was filmed last December at the Vogue Theater in Vancouver, Canada. The special is directed by acclaimed creator, Abbi Jacobson. The special will be produced by All Things Comedy. Watch the new video footage now!
Miya Folick Confirms New Tour Dates & New Album 'Roach'Miya Folick Confirms New Tour Dates & New Album 'Roach'
February 21, 2023

Vocalist, songwriter and producer Miya Folick confirms new North American tour dates with The Head and the Heart and Father John Misty in addition to a run of European dates with Dermot Kennedy. The new dates follow a previously confirmed run of shows with Aly & AJ on their North American spring tour.
share