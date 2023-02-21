RODEO BOYS To Release New Album On Don Giovanni

Don Giovanni Records has announced that queer rock 'n roll band RODEO BOYS will release their new album and Don Giovanni Records debut Home Movies on June 16, 2023. Rodeo Boys' rural roots combine Southern twang and 90s grunge in true lonesome and ornery fashion.

Today, Rodeo Boys has released the album's lead single along with a 'must see' music video for "Sugar" The track is available now across all streaming platforms and Bandcamp now, and the video can be seen below.

Home Movies is available to pre-order and pre-save HERE.

On their Don Giovanni debut Home Movies, Rodeo Boys are upping the ante. Their music owes as much to the twang of country as it does to the fuzz of grunge, and it's a winning combination. Lead single "Sugar" sits somewhere between Bully and SPICE, a gritty slice of feedback-drenched rock 'n' roll that immediately makes it clear where Rodeo Boys' passions lie-in loud, crunchy, catchy alt rock.

"Dog Leg" plays out like a supersized take on classic rock, all roaring solos and guttural hooks, and epic closer "Tomboy Radio" is a proggy masterclass in dynamics. Home Movies hardly lets up all through its 40 minutes, the space folk of "Hail Mary" allowing a couple minutes to breathe, but it all seems to zip by. Vocalist Tiff Hannay says Rodeo Boys' goal as a queer blue-collar band is "to give a voice to young queer people in small towns," and what a powerful voice it is.

TOUR DATES

3/11 Iowa city, IA (Gabe's)

3/12 Omaha, NE (The Sydney)

3/13 Lawrence, KS (Replay)

3/14 Topeka, KS (Boobie Trap)

3/16 SXSW - Don Giovanni Records Showcase

3/17 SXSW

3/19 Atlanta, GA (The Masquerade)

3/22 Nashville (TBD)

3/23 Louisville, KY (Portal at fifteen twelve)

3/24 Newport, KY (The SouthGate House Revival)

3/25 Cleveland, OH (The Little Rose Tavern)