'RNB X Live: The UK Sound’ Concert Series to Showcase Emerging UK R&B Talent

Live Nation Urban (LNU) and Spotify have announced their upcoming limited concert series, “RNB X Live: The UK Sound.” The two-city concert series will bring emerging R&B talent from across the UK to both coasts of the US, featuring performances by KWN, Odeal, Elmiene, Sasha Keable, and Venna.

The concert series, powered by Spotify’s R&B flagship playlist RNB X, will begin on the West Coast on Thursday, August 21st at August Hall in San Francisco, then coming to the East Coast on Wednesday, August 27th at Irving Plaza in New York City. The shows will serve as a direct follow-up to the RNB X ‘After Hours’ Showcase, which brought major R&B acts including Normani, Bryson Tiller, Leon Thomas, and more to Washington, DC for a night of epic performances.

The series will also serve as the latest offering in a slew of LNU campaigns, including the recently produced The Roots Picnic, BET Experience, “An Evening with Jagged Edge: 25 Years of J.E. Heartbreak,” Broccoli City, and “New Wave Tour 2025.” as well as upcoming events including ONE Musicfest, Davido’s “The 5IVE ALIVE TOUR”, Black on the Block, “Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout,” and AwareFest.

Presale for “RNB X Live: The UK Sound” will take place today via Spotify Fans First at 10AM local time. Tickets go on sale on August 1st at 10AM local time.

“RNB X Live: The UK Sound” Concert Series Dates

August 21: August Hall - San Francisco, CA // Performances by KWN & Odeal - Buy Tickets HERE

August 27: Irving Plaza - New York, NY // Performances by Elmiene, Sasha Keable, and Venna - Buy Tickets HERE