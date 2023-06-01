RIOPY's Song 'Ukiyo' Certified Gold By the RIAA

French-English composer and pianist RIOPY’s 2019 track “Ukiyo” is now certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America with more than 500,000 copies sold. The track appears on his Tree of Light LP, which has remained on Billboard’s Classical Albums chart for more than 135 weeks.

The certification follows the release of RIOPY’s new album THRIVE, which is out now on Warner Classics / Warner Records. Upon release, the album debuted at #2 on Billboard’s New Age Albums chart, #5 on the Classical Albums chart and #11 on the Classical Crossover chart.

In support of the new album, RIOPY will return to the U.S. this summer for a select run of dates. Kicking off on June 6, the tour includes stops at New York’s Le Poisson Rouge, Los Angeles’ Teragram Ballroom, Boston’s City Winery, Chicago’s Old Town School and more. See full tour routing below.

RIOPY also appears on Lana Del Rey’s critically acclaimed album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. RIOPY’s track “Flo,” originally appearing on Tree of Light, serves as the instrumental for Del Rey’s “Grandfather please stand on the shoulders of my father while he’s deep-sea fishing.”

During his unique upbringing in rural France, RIOPY found solace in music, improvising on the piano alone as a means to escape the stress and anxiety of the real world. Through RIOPY’s self-taught dynamic pianism, he has garnered an ever-growing international following, including the likes of Coldplay’s Chris Martin who gifted RIOPY a piano after hearing him play.

RIOPY THRIVE TOUR DATES

June 6—Alexandria, VA—The Birchmere

June 8—New York, NY—Le Poisson Rouge

June 9—Boston, MA—City Winery

June 11 —Chicago, IL—Old Town School

June 15—Los Angeles, CA—Teragram Ballroom

Photo credit: Pierre-Emmanuel Rastoin