REI AMI Shares Playful 'F.R.A.' Track & Video

Alt-pop singer and songwriter, REI AMI, has delivered her third breakout single of the year with the release of genre-blending new track "F.R.A." available now across all digital streaming platforms via Visionary Records/Sony Music Entertainment. The single arrives alongside a playful visual directed by Maddie Córdoba. Stream REI AMI's latest single "F.R.A." HERE and watch the accompanying video HERE.

"F.R.A." is the latest off the fast rising artist's debut mixtape expected this summer and follows a string of releases she's dropped this year including "THAT'S ON YOU!" and "do it right" with GRAMMY Award-nominated rapper/singer Aminé. The track is co-written by REI AMI and Christian Blue and co-produced by Will Van Zandt (Ty Dolla $ign, Kaash Paige) and Axton (Steven Moses) with additional production contributed by Blue and Doc Daniel (Pink Sweat$, Tate Mcrae).

On the inspiration behind her new single, REI AMI shares, "'F.R.A.' stands for F*ckin' REI AMI. It's the follow up record to 'THAT'S ON YOU!' It's about glowing up and removing yourself from toxic people and situations. It's about taking pride in yourself and owning it completely."

Born in South Korea and raised in Maryland, REI AMI commanded herself into the spotlight in 2019 with the release of her three multi-faceted debut singles "MAKE IT MINE," "DICTATOR," and "SNOWCONE," the latter of which has since amassed over 15 million cumulative streams. Backed by co-signs from Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, and Zane Lowe, REI AMI continued to make waves with the eye-popping 2020 rap single "MAC & CHEESE," released via her new label Visionary Records, which led to a highly coveted spot walking in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty runway show that same year.

Darkness of human existence is often side-stepped. #REIPOP newcomer REI AMI, however, balls up her fists and unleashes her demons across the breadth of her new work. REI AMI exhibits great strength in poetic tragedy, as she so often stokes the flames of moody melancholy, excavating what beauty may lie underneath in the process. Her craft is as blissful as it is devilish, and she instantly casts a mesmeric spell over the listener -- heightening the senses and provoking them to question their own well-being.

Her name is a combination of two characters from the lauded anime series Sailor Moon; REI showcases her braggadocious and aggressive "bad bitch" style and AMI represents her softer, more delicate side. REI AMI best reflects the two polar sides of her personality, while also representing duality. For her, it's not having to choose between this or that, but rather embracing both and then modeling that in her music.

A vast background of sensibilities, REI AMI is a chameleon in every sense and unafraid of saying exactly what's on her mind. With new music on the way incorporating elements from indie, hip-hop, to bedroom pop and every genre in between, she is poised to continue her rapid rise to stardom in 2021 and beyond. Pop music isn't ready for what's coming next.

Stream REI AMI's new single "F.R.A." available now here:

Photo Credit: Maddie Córdoba