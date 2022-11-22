R&B Star Rini Announces Release Date for Highly Anticipated EP 'Ultraviolet'

R&B artist RINI announced he will be releasing his highly anticipated EP UltraViolet on December 2, 2022. RINI has set the pace for the 7-track project after releasing two singles accompanied with visuals for "Haunt Me" and BEAM-assisted "Selfish" whilst kicking off his current headlining US tour "The Past The Naked Eye Tour." Pre-order here.

RINI burst onto the music scene with his debut album, Constellations, an ambient collection of sounds that explore the wondrousness of love, with complete emotional transparency.

This next project is unlike anything he's previously released, and the first single and video off the forthcoming project, "Selfish," featuring GRAMMY award-winning artist BEAM, has garnered over 420,000 views on Youtube, and is setting the tone for this new chapter in RINI's musical journey - one that is confident and courageous.

The six-date tour "Past the Naked Eye Tour" sold out in minutes and begins on November 30 at Purgatory at The Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia. Concluding on Dec. 16 at The Echoplex in Los Angeles, California RINI will also hit major cities, including Washington, D.C., New York, and Santa Cruz, California.

Show Dates

11.30 - ATL Tour Date Masquerade - Purgatory

12.1 - Washington DC - Union Stage

12.4 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

12.5 - New York, NY -Mercury Lounge

12.14 - Oakland, CA - The New Parish

12.15 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

12.16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echoplex