R&B Star GivÄ“on Unveils 'Dear Beloved, The Tour' in Support of New Album

Seven-time GRAMMYÂ®Â nominated R&B superstarÂ GIVÄ’ONÂ has announced his brand-new headlining tour, â€˜Dear Beloved, The Tourâ€™, following the release of his sophomore studio album,Â BELOVED, available now.Â

The tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off in Seattle, WA on Wed, Oct. 1 and stretch until Nov. 6 at New York Cityâ€™s famed Madison Square Garden. Along the way, Dear Beloved will make stops in GIVÄ’ONâ€™s hometown of Los Angeles at The Greek Theatre, and include nights in Chicago, Las Vegas, Detroit, and Washington D.C. The trek will also make two stops in Canada: Oct. 2 in Vancouver and Oct. 27 in Toronto. Special guests Free Nationals, Charlotte Day Wilson, and Sasha Keable will joinÂ GIVÄ’ONÂ on select dates throughout the tour.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning today at 11am PT. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, July 25 at 10am localÂ here.Â

TheÂ tourÂ will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, exclusive VIP only gift item, early entry into the venue, pre-show merch shopping & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visitÂ here.Â

Dear Beloved, The Tour will beÂ GIVÄ’ONâ€™sÂ third headlining tour and mark the end of a three-year hiatus from touring, following his breakout tour in 2021, Timeless Tour, and 2022â€™s Give or Take Tour.Â

BELOVED, released on July 11, marks the second of GIVÄ’ONâ€™s albums to debut within the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 (#8), and his first solo studio album to achieve the feat (When Itâ€™s All Said and Doneâ€¦ Take Time). The 14-track set currently sits at #1 on Current R&B Albums Chart, as well as #1 on Apple Musicâ€™s R&B Chart and #3 on Overall.

Tour Dates

Wednesday, October 1, 2025 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater *+ Thursday, October 2, 2025 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *+ Saturday, October 4, 2025 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *+ Tuesday, October 7, 2025 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre *+ Friday, October 10, 2025 Las Vegas, NV BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas *+ Saturday, October 11, 2025 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre *+ Tuesday, October 14, 2025 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *+ Wednesday, October 15, 2025 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land *+ Saturday, October 18, 2025 Atlanta, GA Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park^+ Monday, October 20, 2025 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom ^+ Thursday, October 23, 2025 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre ^+ Saturday, October 25, 2025 Philadelphia, PA Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^+ Monday, October 27, 2025 Toronto, ON Coca-Cola Coliseum ^+ Thursday, October 30, 2025 Washington, D.C. The Anthem ^+ Saturday, November 1, 2025 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^+ Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^+ Thursday, November 6, 2025 New York, NY Madison Square Garden ^

* Free Nationals

^ Charlotte Day Wilson

+ Sasha Keable

Photo Credit: Ben Dorado + Daniel Derro