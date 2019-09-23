R&B Artist Bri Hall / La Hara Showcases Stages of Grief in New Video for 'Hereafter'

Rising R&B artist La Hara - better known as influencer Bri Hall - has unleashed her latest offering "Hereafter" along with the official video showcasing the stages of grief upon the loss of a loved one. In their exclusive of the video over the weekend, HollywoodLife praised Hall and her new release: "A haunting slice of music that melds dream-pop with the beat of a broken heart, 'Hereafter' resonates long after the song ends. La Hara has deftly crafted a song that mirrors the anguish of grief: layered vocals that rush in like a flooding sadness; sparse moments that capture the isolating pain that comes with loss; and a hazy production reminiscent of the haze one feels when realizing someone you love is no longer there to text you back. The video features La Hara going through all the stages of grief until that final moment of acceptance offers a semblance of closure. It's a powerful video for a song with a powerful message."

Hall adds: "Hereafter means life after death. I wrote this song about life after the passing of a loved one and what life is like when you're learning to cope. I'm just turning 25 and I've already lost so many of my friends due to violence or suicide... in the double digits. I never learned growing up that sadness was a normal part of the emotional spectrum. When I was sad, it was always, 'cheer up' or 'stop crying.' Now that I'm a little older, I see how this can make grief that much harder to process. I want to show people, urban youth especially, that sadness and recovery is a process, and it is human. This is not the end for you and what you are going through is universally relatable."

The "Hereafter" single and video's arrival follows loads of buzz from the likes of ABC 7 News, BET, iHeart Radio, UPROXX, and Washington Business Journal plus an interview with The Washington Post on her viral tweet supporting Ethiopian-American owned and DC-based restaurant Roaming Rooster during the recent chicken sandwich debate. The tweet caused a welcomed frenzy and Roaming Rooster is now seeing lines down the street. The restaurant offered Hall a lifetime of free chicken as a massive thank you for the deed. Hall says: "This is a prime example of how giving back, and expecting nothing in return, can lead to blessings of your own. Seeing the lines have been a blessing for the family. I can't wait to go back and visit ASAP!" HollywoodLife adds: "She always keeps it 100, and cares deeply about giving back to the community."

Hall is certainly leveling up as a genuine global sensation, on and off the screen, both in the influencer and music world. Though still in the early days of her music career, she's been championed by a number of publications including Live Nation's Ones To Watch who called Hall's previous single and video for "Unlawful" an "empowering" and "awakening" masterpiece. Tastemaker magazine LADYGUNN raved "...brains, beauty, and wisdom. Now she can add sorcerer of music and magic to her list." Not to mention, her smash debut "Mindful" launched via global media powerhouse PopSugar in their 'F*Cking Awesome Females' column. In awe of her "prowess," they asserted that "La Hara is ready to make waves in the music industry." Shortly after, the visual for "Mindful" premiered with NYLON - leaders in thought-provoking storytelling and the woke movement.

Hall has already racked up over 1 million fans across social media and an impressive view count of 40 million on her YouTube channel independently. Using her platform and reach to go beyond beauty tutorials, Hall addresses a wide range of social issues from wellness and abuse to self-love and black feminism while also working with the likes of international names Calvin Klein and Google. After achieving such a massive level of triumph in the digital age at only 25 years old, most would be content to settle on their laurels - but not her. Possessing a natural inclination towards music, Hall started exploring another side of her creative personality, drawing influence from '80s, '90s, and contemporary R&B showstoppers from Denise Williams, Lauryn Hill, and Sade to H.E.R. and Ari Lennox.

