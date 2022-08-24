Queer Icon Bitch Announces Fall Tour Dates with Special Guest Katie Cash on Select Dates

Legendary queer icon Bitch is excited to announce fall tour dates supporting her acclaimed, poppy and poetic album Bitchcraft out now on Kill Rock Stars.

Bitch just completed a run of shows opening for Indigo Girls and is eager to bring her captivating, autobiographical show that weaves the songs from Bitchcraft together with story-telling to fans on the East Coast. Her upcoming headline tour will kick off on September 22 with a special performance at Joes Pub in New York City.

The tour includes shows in Richmond, VA, Durham, NC, Nashville, TN, Decatur, GA and more. Katie Cash will perform on select dates. A full list of announced shows can be found below with more dates to announced soon!

Bitchcraft features a collection of songs urges listeners to think about the state of the world, about evil politicians, about what it means to exist as a woman, and how to find joy along the way. It's Joni Mitchell set to a click track; it's queer Cyndi Lauper and will hex you with its brilliance. Armed with an arsenal of violins, synthesizers, pulsing percussion and witty lyricism, the multi-talented artist takes her sound in a new direction with spectral, heartbreaking, political and beautiful witchy poet pop tracks.

Bitch began writing Bitchcraft eight years ago over the course of several moves and political movements. After landing in Los Angeles, she assembled a creative coven to complete the project including Anne Preven (Beyonce, Madonna, Demi Lovato), God-des, and Roma Baran (Laurie Anderson) who all advised her on the production and arrangements. She also co-wrote several songs with Melissa York (Team Dresch, The Butchies) and Faith Soloway (Transparent).

Bitch achieved early notoriety as one half of the queer folk duo Bitch and Animal who went on to tour with Ani DiFranco, whom they discovered while playing a gig at a pizza shop in Provincetown on Cape Cod. In the mid 2000s, Bitch went solo, and shared stages with the Indigo Girls, co-wrote a song with Margaret Cho, produced two albums of her elder folk hero Ferron, and licensed her music to The L Word.

Additionally, Bitch acted in John Cameron Mitchell's provocative film Shortbus which was re-released earlier this year and has several West Coast screenings coming up later this month.

Bitch Tour Dates

09.22 - New York, NY @ Joe's Pub

09.25 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall *

09.27 - Durham, NC @ Pinhook *

09.28 - Athens, GA @ Hendershots *

09.29 - Decatur, GA @ Eddie's Attic *

09.30 - Greensboro, NC @ Carolina Theatre

10.01 - Asheville, NC @ Isis Restaurant & Music Hall *

10.02 - Nashville, TN @ Analog At The Hutton Hotel *

10.07 - Greenfield, MA @ Hawks & Reed

10.08 - Kingston, NY @ O+ Festival

* with special guest Katie Cash