QUIX Shares Remixes of Heart Racing Single 'Gunning For You (Feat. Nevve)'

QUIX's exhilarating "Gunning For You (feat. Nevve)" receives a series of remixes to celebrate the single. The first volume is a hard-charging collection of reworks from the likes of rising producers ALRT, Effin, Sully, STRX and Hailure.



Boasting support from Krewella, Alison Wonderland and Flosstradamus, "Gunning For You" is a heartfelt collaboration between QUIX and Nevve about a desperate love obsession. The song's first official remix package jumpstarts with ALRT's dance floor-ready overhaul. He flips the tempo and pace, transporting "Gunning For You" into the speed house realm, with hyperfast breakbeats and tension-building acoustic guitar melodies. Rising producers Effin and Sully both lean into the song's wonky nature, adding their own spicy dubstep drops juxtaposed with sparse emotional breakdowns. The EP is rounded out by compelling remakes from LabelRadar Remix Contest winners STRX and Hailure.

Hailing all the way from New Zealand, QUIX initially traveled to North America in 2017 for 10 shows and finished up doing an astonishing 42. He has been tearing up the trap scene ever since, continuously shaking new ground with his unique sound design. Coming off three headline tours in 2018, including Coachella and support on Steve Aoki's Kolony tour, QUIX had a break-out year with his Illusions EP on Dim Mak, shaking the world's largest playlists and crowds alike. The eclectic six-track EP pushed the boundaries of electronic music, showcasing QUIX's diverse range of skills and ingenuity. "Giving Up" and his collaboration with Vincent, "Hero," have racked up millions of plays and creatively merge genres with powerful vocals, while staying true to his signature sound. QUIX has also been honored by Spotify to feature on the cover of their two biggest international dance playlists, "Mint" and "Dance Rising." QUIX has quickly gained regular live support from top tier DJs including Skrillex, The Chainsmokers, Steve Aoki, Diplo, RL Grime, Alison Wonderland, What So Not, Adventure Club and has released on labels including Dim Mak, OWSLA and Mad Decent. Coming off a cosmicMeadow performance at EDC 2019 and collaborations with Adventure Club and Alison Wonderland, the future looks bright for the Kiwi producer as he continues his global ascension.

