Putumayo Kids Presents Yoga Dreamland + Live Virtual Family Yoga Session March 13

Among music's greatest gifts is its ability to soothe our bodies and minds. Putumayo Kids is pleased to help children and families find calmness and clarity during challenging times with Yoga Dreamland, the newest album from their award-winning Dreamland and Yoga series. The album, to be released March 5th, was co-created by renowned musician and yoga instructor Seán Johnson and Putumayo founder Dan Storper. It includes a 24-page booklet featuring simple yoga poses and instructions to guide a gentle yoga practice and prepare for a night of serene sleep. The package includes both a CD and album download card and is also available for download and streaming. Yoga Dreamland, marking Putumayo's 5th Yoga album and 9th Dreamland album, continues their mission of introducing people of all ages to other cultures through exceptional music from around the world.

In recent years, yoga has also been embraced by children worldwide who are learning poses, mindfulness, and meditation techniques in schools, studios and with their families at home. Yoga Dreamland offers an accessible introduction to yoga for children, while providing a serene soundtrack for people of all ages who wish to simply relax, practice yoga or find peaceful refuge through music in these turbulent times.

The collection begins with "Zamknij Oczka" (Close Your Eyes), a lullaby composed and sung by Polish star Justyna Steckowska who wrote the song for her own children. Our musical journey next takes us to India, the birthplace of yoga, with "The Boatman" by British-Indian composer Nitin Sawhney, featuring vocalist Jayanta Bose.

The soothing sounds of the Japanese koto can be heard on Aiko Shimada & Elizabeth Falconer's renditon of the traditional cradle song, "Takedo no Komoriuta (Takeda Lullaby)." Senegalese virtuoso Malick Pathé Sow follows with the gentle acoustic song "Fantang" with the hoddu, a four-stringed instrument similar to a banjo. Ireland's husband and wife duo, Zoë Conway & John Mc Intyre, then take listeners on a magical stroll down "The Curra Road," a contemporary Irish folk tune. Next, Colombian singer Marta Gómez offers "Arrorró," a Latin American lullaby that has been sung by parents to their young children for generations.

Yoga Dreamland's musical yoga session concludes with three meditative pieces, "Milarepa" by Tibetan singer Lodoe with American collaborators, Don Paris and Ilona Selke, "Claro Lucero del Día" by the celebrated Mexican -American/German duo, Mirabai Ceiba and "Midnight Dreaming," an instrumental song by German and American composers, Peter Kater & Michael Brant DeMaria.

PUTUMAYO KIDS YOGA DREAMLAND RELEASE FAMILY EVENT

March 13, 7pm ET at https://www.facebook.com/Putumayo direct event link https://fb.me/e/2aBj4B1Zr

Putumayo celebrates the release of their new album Yoga Dreamland with a unique Facebook Live online yoga event for children and families! Yoga Dreamland co-curator, yoga teacher, and musician Seán Johnson, live from Wild Lotus Yoga in New Orleans, will guide children and their families in a gentle, soothing yoga practice to support winding down for the evening together and a peaceful night's rest. This short, easeful, accessible practice, open to beginners, will be accompanied by a selection of beautiful, relaxing songs from Yoga Dreamland featuring artists from around the globe.

Get in your P.J.'s, dim the lights, and tune in for this special bonding experience with the little ones in your life-- a sweet and peaceful family yoga experience, where you'll be warmly welcomed into the enchanting soundscape of Yoga Dreamland.

In 1999, Putumayo launched its children's division, Putumayo Kids, with the ground-breaking release, World Playground, which has become a staple in classrooms and homes around the world. After winning many Parent's Choice, National Parenting and other awards, Putumayo Kids has become known as the leading source of international music for children. Putumayo Kids now distributes select multicultural books and activity sets from Barefoot, Enchanted Lion and Alex Beard to help children learn about the world. Two collections of kid-friendly greeting cards are also available. More at putumayo.com.