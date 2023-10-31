Puscifer, A Perfect Circle & Primus Announce New Additions To 2024 U.S. 'Sessanta' Tour

Sessanta, the tour featuring Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, and Primus joining forces, and sharing band members for a wholly unique concert experience, have announced an additional eight, and final, dates to their previously announced 2024 U.S. Tour, with the trek now making its way to the Northeastern U.S. as well as Chicago, Detroit and Kansas City.

Tickets are on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with local pre-sales available on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time. Ticketing links, and VIP options, are available via Tour.puscifer.com.

“What a glorious notion of combining three bands that all start with the letter ‘P' for a tribute to Maynard Keenan's 60th trip around the sun,” shared Primus' Les Claypool. “I've known Maynard for more than three decades and I have to say, I've yet to meet a more creative, ambitious and industrious human being; that is assuming he is actually human. Often his perspective and output are more ‘extraterrestrial' than that of this planet so, It wouldn't surprise me if he has some sort of ‘Prometheus' type DNA deep in his marrow.”

Sessanta is a resurrection, and expansion, of the 2014 Los Angeles event, Cinquanta, which was originally a one-time only celebration. Much like that fabled evening, which commemorated Maynard James Keenan's landmark 50th birthday, Sessanta celebrates the Puscifer and A Perfect Circle frontman as he turns 60.

The tour's unique format sees the musicians from the trio of bands joining each other's performances throughout the concert. While each group will have their own distinctive set, the players will continually transform as the night unfolds.

“It took some massaging, and some long days in rehearsal, but we managed to seamlessly pull off this three-song rotation at Cinquanta, my 50th birthday shows, at The Greek Theatre in 2014,” says Keenan of the dates that also sees A Perfect Circle's first live performances since 2018. “Bands aren't used to simultaneously sharing the stage with other bands, but if anyone can do it, it's Primus, A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer.”

Sessanta dates:

April 2 Boston, MA Boch Center - Wang Theatre

April 3 Boston, MA Boch Center - Wang Theatre

April 5 Mashantucket, CT Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

April 6 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

April 7 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

April 9 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

April 10 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater

April 12 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 13 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

April 16 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

April 17 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre SOLD OUT

April 18 San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park 

April 20 Los Angeles, CA The Hollywood Bowl

April 21 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre SOLD OUT

April 23 West Valley City, UT Maverik Center

April 25 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre SOLD OUT

April 26 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre SOLD OUT

April 30 Bonner Springs, KS Azura Amphitheater

May 1 Chicago, IL Wintrust Arena

May 2 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

May 4 Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium

photo credit: Travis Shinn



