Project 91 Announces SPRING FEST In Prospect Park, May 7

The city that never sleeps is back in full force and Project 91 is ready to kick off a legendary season of fun in the sun. On May 7th, NYC's premier event company will present SPRING FEST, their biggest event to date. Featuring a star-studded lineup of Jai Wolf, Audien, SNBRN, Frank Walker, MADDS, and much more, this all ages event will take place at The Lefrak Center at Lakeside located in Prospect Park, Brooklyn.

In addition to the top tier acts mentioned above, Spring Fest will proudly support local businesses with an array of diverse dining and refreshment options also on site. Tickets and more info can be found here. Keep an eye out for more official announcements to come!

Founded by entrepreneur/socialites Duncan Abdelnour and Todd Mackall, Project 91 has quickly established itself as the go-to source of live entertainment and nightlife events in the boroughs of the Big Apple. With New York nightlife struggling to revive itself post-pandemic, what initially began as a casual way to gather their close friends for social outings exploded to life. Since its inception in 2019, Project 91 has experienced explosive growth alongside the return of live events, welcoming over 60,000 attendees across over 120 events in the metro area. SPRING FEST is their most ambitious undertaking yet, with the event anticipated to bring over 3,500 patrons for the one day event.

