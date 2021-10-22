Production Duo Loyalties Team Up With Mikayla Geier In SECOND PLACE

A collaboration meant to uplift listeners with a bittersweet message, loyalties and Mikayla Geier release their newest hit "Second Place" onto all streaming platforms.

Mikayla's lyrics talk about issues she has struggled with in life including practicing self love. Paired with the soft yet powerful production by buzzing duo loyalties - the three artists have created an incredible combination of talents and vulnerability in their exciting new hit. Gradually building in momentum from beginning to end, they hope their introspective new single will inspire others to prioritize self love.

About the artists: Based out of Brooklyn and Dallas, TX, loyalties paired with viral TikTok star Emma Oliver for their first official single release in 2020. After racking up over 3M streams cross-platform, they plan to release a steady stringle of singles ahead of their upcoming debut record in 2022. Mikayla Geier brings a unique blend of sensitive vocals, heartfelt songwriting, and imaginative production to the indie-pop scene. The Vancouver native spent her early years training as a ballet dancer, but later turned to music as her artistic outlet. While studying business and ballet at Indiana University, she started pouring herself into songwriting. Her debut single "Deja You" was released in November 2019 along with a self-shot and directed music video. Her undeniably catchy melodies and relatable lyrics have quickly captured the hearts of listeners, and she is excited to continue sharing deeply personal observations on releases to come. On August 3rd of this year, Mikayla's popularity exploded after Instagram featured her talents on their Instagram feed where Mikayla talked about her previous struggles with anorexia and how it affected her love for dance.

Listen to "Second Place" on Spotify HERE.