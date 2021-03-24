Prince Peezy & Lala Chanel Release New Single Through Empire Records
Hip hop's only boy and girl Duo gets distribution deal with Empire Records through their independent label.
Presently in the world of music entertainment, you must possess not only a unique talent but also the diversity that can attract others outside of your market. Being influenced by two separate cultures can be beneficial, Prince Peezy & Lala Chanel will reap those benefits.
Prince Peezy & Lala Chanel has developed an east coast influence complimented by the dominating style of the south, which gives them the diversity needed to add fuel to their fire. Prince Peezy & Lala Chanel discovered their lyrical talents separately. Over a period of time working together the two artists became one and inseparable.
In the year of 2009, the duo formed "Prince Peezy & Lala Chanel". Prince Peezy & Lala Chanel began to catch the attention of many influential executives in the music entertainment industry. They developed a matched style and incorporated it into their character and lyrics. Their delivery became animated, while still remaining lyrical. Prince Peezy & Lala Chanel outwitted many artists in local showcases and people began to take notice. Once Prince Peezy & Lala Chanel realized that they had true potential, they created a home-based recording studio.
Prince Peezy & Lala Chanel continues to pursue their vision of obtaining a major recording deal. Now having a foundation, and being inspired by the greats of our time, Prince Peezy & Lala Chanel has set a good position for themselves to take flight with their career. During their continuous growth in lyricism, Prince Peezy & Lala Chanel has taken real-life situations and applied them to their music, making them a force to be reckoned with in addition to their many other compliments. Prince Peezy & Lala Chanel's goal is to take the brand along with music and bless the world. With the passion, diversity, and display of reality, Prince Peezy & Lala Chanel delivers in their music, it's only a matter of time before they solidify their position
Learn more at https://www.peezyandlala.com.