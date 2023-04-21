Powerhouse Duo Sofi Tukker Share Rousing New Single 'Jacaré'

SOFI TUKKER, the GRAMMY-nominated duo comprised of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, have shared their exhilarating new single, "Jacaré'' out today on Ultra Record. Accompanying the track is the colorful new music video filmed on location in Rio de Janeiro. "Jacaré'' is simultaneously a tribute to both the beauty of Brazil and the LGBTQ+ community at large.

Coachella Weekend 1 saw SOFI TUKKER deliver a commanding and high-energy set, with coverage from Billboard, Rolling Stone Entertainment Weekly and Vogue among others - check out their performance of "Swing" from the show here.

Vogue included them in their "Best Celebrity Fashion Moments," with the duo donning custom-made looks by Dolce & Gabbana. SOFI TUKKER will next bring their immersive live show to a sold-out house headlining the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater tonight, Coachella (Weekend 2), and an impressive line-up of upcoming marquee festivals including Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Osheaga, and headline festival sets at Lightning in a Bottle, Electric Forest Festival, Milwaukee Summerfest & Capitol Hill Block Party.

They'll also hit the European festival circuit including stops at Lollapalooza Stockholm, Down the Rabbit Hole, EXIT Festival, Pohoda, Rock Werchter & Gunnersbury Park London with Kygo among others, while their Las Vegas DJ Residency consistently packs in a crowd (see below for all tour dates).

With elements of electronic, house and jazz influences, "Jacaré'' was penned as an ode to Brazil and its inherent sensuality. Inspired by the country's vibrant culture, "Jacaré'' pulsates with Tucker's irresistible beats and puts Sophie's seductive vocals on full display. The lyrics were written by Sophie who is fluent in Portuguese, and longtime collaborator and Brazilian poet Chacal.

Sophie and Tucker explain, "Jacaré means alligator in Portuguese but it's also a derogatory word for women who like women. We wanted to take the word and flip it into something positive and joyful rather than a term used as an insult or threat. This song is super fun and sexy and inspired by our time in Brazil. We wrote the lyrics together with our longtime collaborator and friend, the Brazilian poet, Chacal. It's been a highlight in every DJ set we've done recently. It's a celebration of Brazil, of women and the LGBTQ+ community."

Directed by Aerin Moreno (whose credits include previous SOFI TUKKER videos, Dove Cameron and Madison Beer clips) the visually thrilling music video perfectly captures the exuberance of "Jacaré." The band comments, "it's definitely the most fun video we've ever made. We have wanted to make a video for a long time based on the concept of us fighting for the same girl. It's just such an unusual and unique dynamic we have as a band. It's a silly and sexy story, played out in the most beautiful city in the world, Rio de Janeiro."

Earlier this year, the magnetic duo recorded a not-to-be-missed session with KEXP featuring a stripped-down version of "Jacaré" with live instrumentation.

With more new music on the horizon, SOFI TUKKER also recently collaborated with Kx5 (Kaskade & deadmau5) on "Sacrifice", and producer, DJ & pianist LP Giobbi's on the new single, "If Love Is A Skill," - watch the intimate music video featuring LP Giobbi on grand piano, Sophie (SOFI TUKKER) on vocals and Michael Cheever (Le Chev) on drum machine.

Having amassed over a billion streams, several Platinum records and Gold records on five continents, SOFI TUKKER's inclusive and global perspective on electronic music is laced with themes of liberation, unity, and self-empowerment. Their vibrant fan community "The Freak Fam" are highly engaged both on and off-line. SOFI TUKKER's latest full-length album, WET TENNIS (When Everyone Tries To Evolve, Nothing Negative is Safe) is the follow-up to their GRAMMY-nominated debut album Treehouse.

SOFI TUKKER'S music has been used in campaigns for film, TV and video games with brands such as Apple, Peloton and Smartwater to name a few. With a mutual love of fashion, they launched their own fashion imprint WET TENNIS in 2022. Last week they launched Sophie's stage pants as part of the fashion line, which immediately sold out. Most recently they were the face of G-STAR RAW's colorful denim campaign, while Sophie was featured in a Nike campaign tied to International Women's Day designing her own sneaker.

Novo Fogo Organic Cachaça, an independent producer of Brazil's national sugarcane spirit, announced earlier this year that SOFI TUKKER are their new global brand ambassadors and equity partners. Novo Fogo shares the band's passion of preserving the Atlantic Rainforest through their reforestation project The Un-Endangered Forest. The partnership draws inspiration from SOFI TUKKER's appreciation of Brazilian music, language, culture, energy, and human and environmental diversity. A clue hidden in the "Jacaré" video alludes to a future announcement to come on their partnership.

In addition to their many musical and entrepreneurial pursuits, the band are passionate activists committed to equality and have raised funds and awareness for organizations including Planned Parenthood, The Trevor Project, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Natural Resources Defense Council, The Nature Conservancy, the March for Our Lives and Red Cross Ukraine.

2023 Tour Dates

4/21- Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

4/22- Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

4/30- Las Vegas, NV @ TAO Beach Day Club (DJ Residency)

5/13- Las Vegas, NV @ Marquee Dayclub (DJ Residency)

5/18- Las Vegas, NV @ Marquee Dayclub (DJ Residency)

5/19 & 5/20- Austin, TX @ Seismic Spring: Lite Edition (Hybrid DJ Set)

5/20- Baltimore, MD @ Preakness (Hybrid DJ Set)

5/25- Las Vegas, NV @ Hakkasan Nightclub (DJ Residency)

5/26- Bakersfield, CA @ Lightning in a Bottle Music Festival

5/27- Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event & Convention Center (Hybrid DJ set)

6/04- Las Vegas, NV @ TAO Beach Day Club (DJ Residency)

6/11- New York City, NY @ The Governor's Ball Music Festival

6/17- Manchester, TN @ Bonaroo Music Festival

6/19- Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

6/22- Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest Festival

6/23- Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

6/29- Stockholm, Sweden @ Lollapalooza Stockholm (Hybrid DJ set)

6/21-7/2- Ewijk, The Netherlands @ Down the Rabbit Hole

7/1- Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

7/6-7/9- Constanta, Romania @ Neversea Festival

7/6-7/8- Trenčín, Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival

7/8- Novi Sad, Serbia @ Exit Festival

7/21- Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

7/22- Las Vegas, NV @ Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub (DJ Residency)

8/3- Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/5- Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

8/6- Toronto, ON @ Veld Festival (Hybrid DJ set)

8/10- Chorzów, Poland @ Fest Festival

8/12- London, England @ Gunnersbury Park with Kygo

8/13- Newquay, England @ Boardmasters Festival

8/26- Las Vegas, NV @ Marquee Dayclub (DJ Residency)