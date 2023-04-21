Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Powerhouse Duo Sofi Tukker Share Rousing New Single 'Jacaré'

Powerhouse Duo Sofi Tukker Share Rousing New Single 'Jacaré'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Apr. 21, 2023  

SOFI TUKKER, the GRAMMY-nominated duo comprised of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, have shared their exhilarating new single, "Jacaré'' out today on Ultra Record. Accompanying the track is the colorful new music video filmed on location in Rio de Janeiro. "Jacaré'' is simultaneously a tribute to both the beauty of Brazil and the LGBTQ+ community at large.

Coachella Weekend 1 saw SOFI TUKKER deliver a commanding and high-energy set, with coverage from Billboard, Rolling Stone Entertainment Weekly and Vogue among others - check out their performance of "Swing" from the show here.

Vogue included them in their "Best Celebrity Fashion Moments," with the duo donning custom-made looks by Dolce & Gabbana. SOFI TUKKER will next bring their immersive live show to a sold-out house headlining the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater tonight, Coachella (Weekend 2), and an impressive line-up of upcoming marquee festivals including Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Osheaga, and headline festival sets at Lightning in a Bottle, Electric Forest Festival, Milwaukee Summerfest & Capitol Hill Block Party.

They'll also hit the European festival circuit including stops at Lollapalooza Stockholm, Down the Rabbit Hole, EXIT Festival, Pohoda, Rock Werchter & Gunnersbury Park London with Kygo among others, while their Las Vegas DJ Residency consistently packs in a crowd (see below for all tour dates).

With elements of electronic, house and jazz influences, "Jacaré'' was penned as an ode to Brazil and its inherent sensuality. Inspired by the country's vibrant culture, "Jacaré'' pulsates with Tucker's irresistible beats and puts Sophie's seductive vocals on full display. The lyrics were written by Sophie who is fluent in Portuguese, and longtime collaborator and Brazilian poet Chacal.

Sophie and Tucker explain, "Jacaré means alligator in Portuguese but it's also a derogatory word for women who like women. We wanted to take the word and flip it into something positive and joyful rather than a term used as an insult or threat. This song is super fun and sexy and inspired by our time in Brazil. We wrote the lyrics together with our longtime collaborator and friend, the Brazilian poet, Chacal. It's been a highlight in every DJ set we've done recently. It's a celebration of Brazil, of women and the LGBTQ+ community."

Directed by Aerin Moreno (whose credits include previous SOFI TUKKER videos, Dove Cameron and Madison Beer clips) the visually thrilling music video perfectly captures the exuberance of "Jacaré." The band comments, "it's definitely the most fun video we've ever made. We have wanted to make a video for a long time based on the concept of us fighting for the same girl. It's just such an unusual and unique dynamic we have as a band. It's a silly and sexy story, played out in the most beautiful city in the world, Rio de Janeiro."

Earlier this year, the magnetic duo recorded a not-to-be-missed session with KEXP featuring a stripped-down version of "Jacaré" with live instrumentation.

With more new music on the horizon, SOFI TUKKER also recently collaborated with Kx5 (Kaskade & deadmau5) on "Sacrifice", and producer, DJ & pianist LP Giobbi's on the new single, "If Love Is A Skill," - watch the intimate music video featuring LP Giobbi on grand piano, Sophie (SOFI TUKKER) on vocals and Michael Cheever (Le Chev) on drum machine.

Having amassed over a billion streams, several Platinum records and Gold records on five continents, SOFI TUKKER's inclusive and global perspective on electronic music is laced with themes of liberation, unity, and self-empowerment. Their vibrant fan community "The Freak Fam" are highly engaged both on and off-line. SOFI TUKKER's latest full-length album, WET TENNIS (When Everyone Tries To Evolve, Nothing Negative is Safe) is the follow-up to their GRAMMY-nominated debut album Treehouse.

SOFI TUKKER'S music has been used in campaigns for film, TV and video games with brands such as Apple, Peloton and Smartwater to name a few. With a mutual love of fashion, they launched their own fashion imprint WET TENNIS in 2022. Last week they launched Sophie's stage pants as part of the fashion line, which immediately sold out. Most recently they were the face of G-STAR RAW's colorful denim campaign, while Sophie was featured in a Nike campaign tied to International Women's Day designing her own sneaker.

Novo Fogo Organic Cachaça, an independent producer of Brazil's national sugarcane spirit, announced earlier this year that SOFI TUKKER are their new global brand ambassadors and equity partners. Novo Fogo shares the band's passion of preserving the Atlantic Rainforest through their reforestation project The Un-Endangered Forest. The partnership draws inspiration from SOFI TUKKER's appreciation of Brazilian music, language, culture, energy, and human and environmental diversity. A clue hidden in the "Jacaré" video alludes to a future announcement to come on their partnership.

In addition to their many musical and entrepreneurial pursuits, the band are passionate activists committed to equality and have raised funds and awareness for organizations including Planned Parenthood, The Trevor Project, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Natural Resources Defense Council, The Nature Conservancy, the March for Our Lives and Red Cross Ukraine.

2023 Tour Dates

4/21- Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

4/22- Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

4/30- Las Vegas, NV @ TAO Beach Day Club (DJ Residency)

5/13- Las Vegas, NV @ Marquee Dayclub (DJ Residency)

5/18- Las Vegas, NV @ Marquee Dayclub (DJ Residency)

5/19 & 5/20- Austin, TX @ Seismic Spring: Lite Edition (Hybrid DJ Set)

5/20- Baltimore, MD @ Preakness (Hybrid DJ Set)

5/25- Las Vegas, NV @ Hakkasan Nightclub (DJ Residency)

5/26- Bakersfield, CA @ Lightning in a Bottle Music Festival

5/27- Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event & Convention Center (Hybrid DJ set)

6/04- Las Vegas, NV @ TAO Beach Day Club (DJ Residency)

6/11- New York City, NY @ The Governor's Ball Music Festival

6/17- Manchester, TN @ Bonaroo Music Festival

6/19- Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

6/22- Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest Festival

6/23- Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

6/29- Stockholm, Sweden @ Lollapalooza Stockholm (Hybrid DJ set)

6/21-7/2- Ewijk, The Netherlands @ Down the Rabbit Hole

7/1- Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

7/6-7/9- Constanta, Romania @ Neversea Festival

7/6-7/8- Trenčín, Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival

7/8- Novi Sad, Serbia @ Exit Festival

7/21- Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

7/22- Las Vegas, NV @ Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub (DJ Residency)

8/3- Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/5- Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

8/6- Toronto, ON @ Veld Festival (Hybrid DJ set)

8/10- Chorzów, Poland @ Fest Festival

8/12- London, England @ Gunnersbury Park with Kygo

8/13- Newquay, England @ Boardmasters Festival

8/26- Las Vegas, NV @ Marquee Dayclub (DJ Residency)



SHUCKED Writer Brandy Clark Debuts She Smoked in the House Photo
SHUCKED Writer Brandy Clark Debuts 'She Smoked in the House'
In addition to writing songs like “A Beautiful Noise,” the GRAMMY-nominated duet performed by Brandi Carlile and Alicia Keys, and Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow.” Clark, together with longtime collaborator Shane McAnally, composed the music for the new Broadway music comedy, Shucked, which is now showing at New York’s Nederlander Theatre.
John Mellencamp to Release New Album Orpheus Descending Photo
John Mellencamp to Release New Album 'Orpheus Descending'
In anticipation of upcoming record, Mellencamp is sharing the album track “Hey God.” His twenty fifth album produced by Mellencamp and recorded as his own Belmont Mall Studio. One of his most personal records to date, standout tracks “Hey God” and “The Eyes of Portland” focus on social issues Mellencamp continues to passionately advocate for.
Ed Sheeran Releases New Track Boat From Upcoming Album Photo
Ed Sheeran Releases New Track 'Boat' From Upcoming Album
Written by the English seaside amidst the extreme elements of winter, “Boat” serves as a metaphor for depression; a track that combats the struggles of feeling very low and not knowing how to break the cycle. The official video, directed by Mia Barnes, further cements the message, as Ed is submerged in the sea with waves engulfing him.
Kim Petras & Nicki Minaj Join Forces on Alone Single Photo
Kim Petras & Nicki Minaj Join Forces on 'Alone' Single
“Alone” is a steamy club banger about letting your impulses take control. Featuring diamond-selling hip-hop icon Nicki Minaj, one of Kim’s biggest inspirations as a songwriter and artist, the single samples Alice Deejay’s eurodance megahit “Better Off Alone,” a nod to the dance hits that Kim lost herself in during childhood to forget her problems.

From This Author - Michael Major


RAYE Recruits Coi Leray for 'Flip A Switch.' RemixRAYE Recruits Coi Leray for 'Flip A Switch.' Remix
April 21, 2023

Co-produced by RAYE alongside Mike Sabath (Lizzo, Little Mix, Selena Gomez) and Di Genius (Beyonce, Drake, Burna Boy), the rousing remix finds the powerhouses combining forces for a dynamic must-hear collaboration.
Björk to Release 'the fossora remixes' Record Store Day 12” Double SingleBjörk to Release 'the fossora remixes' Record Store Day 12” Double Single
April 21, 2023

For Record Store Day 2023, Björk will release a double A-side 12” of her recent remixes by Sega Bodega (feat. Shygirl) and sideproject. ‘ovule ft. Shygirl (Sega Bodega remix)’ emphasises the track’s majestic percussive elements. Björk also collaborated with sideproject when producing some of the beats on ‘fossora.’
Sugarhill Ddot Releases Bold New Single 'Let Ha Go'Sugarhill Ddot Releases Bold New Single 'Let Ha Go'
April 21, 2023

Boasting boundless energy and rapid-fire lyrics, the melodic concoction showcases the young MC's unfiltered approach and undeniable suave charisma.'Let Ha Go' produced by MCVertt (known for Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock”) is accompanied by a striking video, which depicts the teenager's rise to stardom.
The Heavy Release Brand New Album 'AMEN'The Heavy Release Brand New Album 'AMEN'
April 21, 2023

AMEN was recorded at Rockfield Studios, produced with Tchad Blake (The Black Keys, U2) and engineered with Real World Studios’ Joe Jones. It writhes with seditious blues drama, soul and gospel passion, the crunch of prime hip-hop and garage punk’s visceral electricity. Watch the new music video now!
IAMX Releases New Song 'The X ID'IAMX Releases New Song 'The X ID'
April 21, 2023

The song is the first new lyrical material from the project since 2018’s Alive In New Light and builds on the grinding modular sounds of 2021’s Machinate. The first of two albums across the next year, the Fault Lines project explores the rifts and fractures of our lives, both psychologically and within the tangible world. Plus, tour dates!
share