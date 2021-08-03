Position Music Signs Rising Artist & Songwriter Layto

Songwriter and artist Layto has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Los Angeles based Position Music.

The Boston-based artist and singer-songwriter has independently amassed over 150M streams worldwide and is most known for his hits "Little Poor Me" which has 75M+ Global Streams to date and "Houndin'" which was released in 2020 and has over 30M+ streams worldwide. Layto has been supported by numerous indie radio stations around the world, including SiriusXM Alt Nation.

Once a custodial worker, Layto's emergence over the past year has been inspiring for many. When his track "The Low Boy," premiered on Billboard, he said: "I'm a normal guy with callouses on his hands from hammering nails into a roof. I make music because it's my language."

Layto's music gives voice to millions who suffer from anxiety and depression as shown on his Spotify bio that currently reads: "My music isn't about making people feel good. It's about making them feel human."

Layto is the most recent signee for Position Music, who currently publishes for musical artists Judah & the Lion, TeaMarrr, Michael Franti, Andy Mineo, Welshly Arms, and many other acts.

"You can't put a price on enthusiasm, and that's what we felt from every conversation with Tyler Bacon and Mark Chipello at Position Music," said Layto's management, Garrett Ream and Steve Richards.

Adds Mark Chipello, Head of A&R at Position Music: "We were instantly drawn to Layto's clear and articulate point of view as an artist. He knows who he is and what he wants to say which makes it easier for us to amplify his already powerful voice. Layto is a world class writer, producer, and performer. We look forward to this next chapter with great excitement."

Layto's next release 'Click' (prod. By Matt Boda) is dropping on August 6th through Imperial Records (Republic Records.)