Porcelain Make Waves With New Single 'The Opportunist'

Newcastle alt-rock band Porcelain has released their most ambitious single yet, 'The Opportunist.' A dynamic and hard-hitting track, it fuses heavy guitar riffs with complex time signatures, creating a sound that's as intense as it is melodic. 'The Opportunist' showcases the band's talent for blending raw emotion with intricate musical craftsmanship, drawing inspiration from iconic acts like Muse and Radiohead.

The song's origins lie in an intro chord progression that frontman Curtis Longstaff had held onto for years. The creative process began to take shape when Curtis met guitarist Dan Wright at university, and the two began crafting the song in their flat. Over time, it evolved into a full-band effort, with each member contributing to the song's structure. Drummer Kane Taylor and bassist Adam Tibke added rhythmic depth, giving the track its full, powerful sound.

"The Opportunist, a fictional character that the song is about, is a kind of embodiment of those fantasies in people, who actually acts on their impulse to achieve it, and to start anew. 'The Opportunist' as a song, in that sense, is about shedding your skin, becoming someone more than you are, leaving behind all that you know." - Curtis (Lead Vocalist)

Curtis describes the track as being about transformation; The Opportunist is a character that embodies the human fantasy to live a different life-someone who acts on their impulse to start anew. For the outfit, the song is about shedding your skin and becoming something more... Listeners can expect a track that leans into concept and drama, with gritty guitar work and expansive dynamic shifts that create a larger-than-life atmosphere. It's a song that takes you on a journey, packed with sonic surprises and an emotional core that resonates deeply.

Photo Credits: James Turner (photographer) Krisztian Szinnay (artwork edit)

