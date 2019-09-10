Pop-duo Valencia Present Debut Single 'Light of You'

Fresh onto the scene, the pop-duo Valencia present their debut single, "Light of You" alongside producer Ian Kimmel out today across all digital streaming and retail platforms. The electro-pop track showcases the airy vocals and musical chemistry between California girl, Jadeyn Madsen and British heartthrob, Lou Courts who together have discovered their passion for music and performing under the alias, Valencia.

Although the summer months might be winding down, Valencia have found the perfect track to keep the warm vibes resonating and the dance floors sweltering. "Light Of You" which was co-written by the duo and produced by newcomer, Ian Kimmel is one of those songs that instantly catches your attention. The electronic dance beat drifts you away to those memories of the ultimate summer music festival, while the lyrics capture a sense of summer love and desire.

"We wanted to write a song that made people feel good, whilst keeping the lyrics personal to us. Jadeyn and I spend a lot of time living on opposite sides of the world so this song is also us kind of finding our way back to each other" Expressed Lou.

Although now known as the duo, Valencia, Jadeyn and Lou have long been making magic together. The two met during a summer program at Berklee College of Music in 2015 where a romantic whirlwind began between the two singer/songwriters. Coming from different continents led them to explore other ways to stay connected during what turned into a long distance romance and they soon began making music together. Their return to Berklee together in 2017 to study and attain their degrees also allowed them to begin performing acoustic sets for audiences around Boston and the New England area. In 2018 they officially took on the name, Valencia and began their professional musical journey. The duo are excited to present to their world their first official release, one that they believe whole-heartedly will open a path of new horizons in their artistic future.





