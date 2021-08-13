Pop-Rock Artist Demi Ramos Releases New Track 'Killer 4U'

Pop-Rock artist and Elite Model Demi Ramos is greeting Friday the 13th with her dynamic new track "Killer 4U" on all streaming platforms. Co-produced by Geoffrey Hubbard of Two Feet, "Killer 4U" shares the story of a New York City romance over hard-hitting guitar strums and 808's. Brilliantly blending genres, the young artist taps into a variety of sounds to deliver a mainstream-worthy hit with wide appeal.

Co-host of the popular music podcast "It's Real with Jordan and Demi", Demi Ramos demonstrates a versatile set of artistic strengths that is sure to keep fans on their toes. Also signed with Elite Model Management, Demi is a force to be reckoned with and we hope to see her produce more tracks like "Killer 4U" soon.

Listen to "Killer 4U" on Spotify HERE.