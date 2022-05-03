Pop-Punk Trio Joyce Manor Drops New Single, 'Don't Try'

LA pop-punk trio Joyce Manor have shared new single "Don't Try" out today. This is the band's second offering since the announcement of upcoming album '40 oz To Fresno' where they dropped the energetic lead "Gotta Let It Go." Accompanying to-the-point lyricism and a raw, honest vocal delivery, drummer Tony Thaxton (Motion City Soundtrack) integrates inventive drum patterns into the verses of "Don't Try" that contrast flawlessly with the punchy hook.

Originally planning to take a small break from music, Joyce Manor brought their latest project 40 oz to Fresno to life thanks to singer/guitarist Barry Johnson's desire to keep writing during quarantine. Produced by Rob Schnapf (Elliott Smith, Tokyo Police Club, Joyce Manor's 'Cody',) mixed by Tony Hoffer (Beck, Phoenix) with Tony Thaxton of Motion City Soundtrack on drums, a sense of liberation lies at the core of this project. It's strangely fitting that the title was taken from an auto-corrected text message about Sublime. Those types of happy accidents are all over 40 oz. To Fresno and are worth the subsequent sonic hangover.

Since forming in 2008, the pop-punk group has proved time and time again that they capture listeners' attention through their catchy yet thought provoking lyrics, and high energy shows. Although they have an established sound that reflects the energetic and gritty nature of the band which fans have come to expect, they push the limits by experimenting throughout the recording process.

40 oz. To Fresno Track Listing

Souvenir NBTSA Reason To Believe You're Not Famous Anymore Don't Try Gotta Let It Go Dance With Me Did You Ever Know Secret Sisters

Joyce Manor Spring Tour Dates - Tickets Available HERE

5/03 - Dallas, TX - The Factory In Deep Ellum

5/04 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

5/06 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

5/07 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine

5/08 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

5/10 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

5/11- Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

