Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pop Duo FaB Releases 'Dancing Partner' Single

The single features the talents of Elvis Costello's long-time drummer, Pete Thomas.

Mar. 30, 2021  

Pop Duo FaB Releases 'Dancing Partner' Single

With their latest album, "This Wicked Pantomime," the UK pop/rock duo of Neil Fitzsimon and Bee Brogan (FaB) have managed to hit the iTunes charts at home and abroad with no less than 3 singles. "A Toy For Juliette," released in late 2020 reached the top of the South Africa iTunes Rock songs chart, while second single, "Persuasion" hit the UK Top 50. With the release of a third single, "Dancing Partner," FaB have their highest charting UK hit at #17. The single features the talents of Elvis Costello's long-time drummer, Pete Thomas.

Neil Fitzsimon describes "Dancing Partner:" "The track is a tribute to all those New York bands like Blondie, The Ramones, and all those bands that played at the CBCG's back in the 1970s. It's about the rites of passage, that everyone goes through in the process of growing up, and that the dance floor can be one of the loneliest places in the world - a ritual that Bee and myself personally found terrifying!"

Watch the lyric video for "Dancing Partner" below!

ABOUT FaB: At the crossroads where Bowie meets the Beatles and Elvis Costello meets The Smiths, you will find UK-based pop duo, FaB (Fitzsimon and Brogan.) Preferring to remain faceless in an industry that holds image in high regard, FaB have gone on to form a songwriting/production partnership that led to placement of their songs in Film and TV, including a USA Sci-Fi Feature Film. They also wrote a musical, Jack Dagger, which was showcased at the Greenwich Theatre, London for the Musical Futures Award. It was also showcased at the Bridewell and the Royal College of Music in London.

The duo have previously had two #1 iTunes singles in Belgium and South Africa. The Billboard Magazine Emerging Artists have been featured on the NBC Radio and Westwood One Radio networks, as well as ABC, FOX, CBS and NBC news.

https://www.facebook.com/fabpopuk
https://open.spotify.com/artist/4DdsE1EMCORlBi7Gy4oXvR
https://twitter.com/fitzsimonbrogan


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Elena Ricardo
Elena Ricardo
Christopher Fitzgerald
Christopher Fitzgerald
Jennifer Simard
Jennifer Simard

Related Articles View More Music Stories
Apashe Releases Lord & Master Visual Photo

Apashe Releases 'Lord & Master' Visual

Mark Mallman Shares New Video For For Love I Will Let Love Go Photo

Mark Mallman Shares New Video For 'For Love I Will Let Love Go'

deadmau5 Offers Debut Single for hau5trap With Nextra Photo

deadmau5 Offers Debut Single for hau5trap With 'Nextra'

Jayli Wolf Debuts Video For Child Of The Government Photo

Jayli Wolf Debuts Video For 'Child Of The Government'


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Bay Area Artist Sujata Tibrewala Captures Indian Farmers' Plight In A New Painting
  • Indian Council Of Cultural Relations Organizes Classical Dance Event To Celebrate Queer Expression Of Indian Artists
  • World University Of Design Presents YAJNASENI, an Art Exhibition Of 23 Female Artists