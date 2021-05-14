Pop Artist Shihori Releases New Single 'Fire'

New York-based, Japanese singer and songwriter Shihori has released a new single "Fire" today, the second single from her upcoming album that will be released Summer 2021.

"Fire" is an empowering EDM track full of booming beats, epic horns, and an irresistible melody mixed in with J-Pop and K-Pop elements, as an ode to Asian pop culture. Shihori fittingly showcases her tenaciously energetic vocals on a track that is inspired by resilience, and her Asian roots.

Shihori shouts out passionately in her new song "FIRE" as she rejects the decrees of corporate culture, "Don't be a walking dead!", Shihori exclaims. Like a flame being ignited, she rises up and refuses to be extinguished by the norms of society.

Shihori on "Fire": "You may get beaten down, your heart may be broken, but you can rise back up and start again and again, as long as you are alive!"

Shihori's music champions a message of love and life empowerment. Her inspiring story begins in childhood. She felt as though she was a loner and she was trapped in a world shaped by total deafness in one ear along with having Asperger's Syndrome. Conditions that combined to make social connection extremely difficult. She was alone and she didn't know how not to be. She found a sense of community and the ability to "belong" through music. She hopes that she can become a role model for young Asian women in America by sharing her story and music.

Shihori is a visionary New York-based singer and songwriter who has enjoyed over a decade of success in the Japanese pop industry and beyond. Her work encompasses original songs as well as compositions for internationally-acclaimed anime tv shows and computer games. She boasts 11 gold-certified singles and albums that total over a million sales. Shihori also wrote and performed the 2020 Battle Queens skins theme song for popular video game League of Legends, the YouTube link has over 1.6 million views.