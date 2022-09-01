Polyphia Announce Album & Share 'ABC' ft Sophia Black

Genre-bending instrumental band Polyphia will release their fourth studio album Remember That You Will Die on October 28 via Rise Records.

Remember That You Will Die features collaborations with $not, Chino Moreno (Deftones), Brasstracks, Steve Vai, + more.

Produced by guitarists Tim Henson & Scott LePage, the album also features production from Rodney Jerkins (Michael Jackson, Destiny's Child, Lady Gaga), JUDGE (Migos & Marshmello, blackbear, Young Thug), the band's longtime collaborator Y2K (Doja Cat, Remi Wolf, Tove Lo), Johan Lenox (Kanye, FINNEAS), and more on select tracks.

Today, the band shares the third single from the album "ABC" featuring trilingual singer-songwriter Sophia Black. The track showcases Polyphia's intricate guitar arrangements with hip-hop rhythms blended with Sophia's modern pop, R&B-influenced vocals in both English & Japanese.

"ABC" follows previously released singles "Neurotica" and "Playing God" which have garnered over 33M streams and views combined. The band recently released Euthanasia Pack which features alternative versions of "Playing God" and "Neurotica," stream it now.

Polyphia are currently wrapping up their sold-out tour in North America. The tour features support from German progressive metal band Unprocessed and hardcore duo Death Tour. The 28-date headlining run sold out entirely and included dates in Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Toronto, Montreal, and Chicago.

Since their formation in Plano, Texas in 2010, Polyphia have made a name for themselves by blending intricate guitar riffs with hip-hop rhythms, bass-heavy trap music, and progressive metal & rock influences.

To date, the band has released three studio albums - Muse (2014), Renaissance (2016), New Levels New Devils (2018) - as well as two EPs and a handful of singles. Their impressive catalog has earned them 300M+ global streams, 90M+ YouTube views, and international acclaim.

Polyphia is comprised of guitarists Tim Henson & Scott LePage, bassist Clay Gober, and drummer Clay Aeschliman.

Listen to the new single here: