Pinegrove Announces New Album MARIGOLD

Pinegrove have revealed plans for their new album, Marigold, to be released on Rough Trade Records on January 17th, 2020. The announcement comes with a video for the second track to be released from the album, "Phase", directed by Colin Read. The band quietly released the album's first single, "Moment", in August and Marigold has been eagerly awaited by the band's dedicated and rapidly expanding fanbase for months. Details of its release come just days after Pinegrove wrapped a coast-to-coast tour of North America - performing to sold out theaters in front of their largest audiences to date. Today's announcement includes details of an extensive US and European tour for early 2020 (All dates below). Initial pre-orders of Marigold will come with a presale code for the 2020 dates.

Listen to Phase below!

In introducing "Phase", songwriter Evan Stephens Hall says, "The song "Phase" is more or less about insomnia-trying to sleep but things racing in your mind, looking around your room, looking at things from the perspective of your bed, seeing all the things you could do or should be doing, enumerating tasks, making lists in your head, moving through anxieties & eventually, hopefully, into sleep."

Formed in 2010 in Montclair, NJ by childhood friends Evan and drummer Zack Levine, Pinegrove have released three previous albums - Everything So Far (2015), Cardinal (2016), and Skylight (2018) - to massive critical acclaim, garnering them a widespread and devoted listenership. Hall named the band after a "beautiful and regulated, yet natural and messy" grid of pine trees on his college grounds. 'The Pinegrove' was a place of introspection, repose and spiritual serenity, and a place he had established to be creatively fertile. That influence - the peace found in nature and contemplation - is a theme in his songwriting.

Marigold marks their debut album for esteemed indie Rough Trade and offers what Evan calls a "heart-first" perspective. The album begins with a breath and ends with a shimmering exhalation. In between is an urgent, multivalent meditation - and an expanded take on the blend of alt-country, indie rock and cerebral humanism that's inspired the band's ardent fan community. Those familiar with Pinegrove will recognize signature elements of the band's sound: literary yet conversational lyrics, geometrically interlocking guitars, the dynamic shifting shadows of rhythm and structure. Marigold is an album that's intense but approachable, with a familiarity that belies an underlying complexity - accessible on first listen and increasingly rewarding upon revisits. Like its predecessor, it was recorded at Amperland, the living-room-turned-studio in the house Evan and multi-instrumentalist Nick Levine share in rural upstate New York.

Zack describes Pinegrove as a constellation of "soulmates." At 30 years old, Zack and Evan have known each other for 25 years and have been playing music together for twenty, communicating via a "telepathic musical connection." Nearly everyone they work with are friends and collaborators from way back. Marigold features Evan, Zack, Nick, as well as Josh Marre (who, outside of his usual guitar duties, doubles on bass for this record), Sam Skinner, Nandi Rose, Evan's dad Doug Hall, and Zack & Nick's dad Michael William Levine. Sam also engineered and co-produced the record, as he has on every Pinegrove recording since 2015.

While there is room for ambiguity in Evan's hypnotic storytelling, its thesis is anchored as always in radical empathy. This is music that makes a humble yet confident case for inclusiveness and community, for tenderness and patience in a world that sometimes seems to have other plans."This is a lifelong project," Zack says, "We're always thinking about how to be better humans and humanists. It's about how to keep going, and to respond to the world as it is right now."

Pinegrove Winter Tour 2020

01-Feb-20 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress !

03-Feb-20 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom !

04-Feb-20 San Diego, CA @ The Music Box !

05-Feb-20 Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy !

06-Feb-20 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Hariots !

08-Feb-20 Pomona, CA @ The Glasshouse !

09-Feb-20 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore !

10-Feb-20 Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's !

12-Feb-20 Seattle, WA @ The Neptune !

13-Feb-20 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom !

15-Feb-20 Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex #

16-Feb-20 Denver, CO @ Gothic #

18-Feb-20 Santa Fe, CA @ Meow Wolf #

19-Feb-20 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace #

21-Feb-20 Austin, TX @ Emos #

22-Feb-20 Houston, TX @ White Oak #

23-Feb-20 Dallas, TX @ Trees #

18-Mar-20 London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall $

19-Mar-20 Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique $

20-Mar-20 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Noord $

21-Mar-20 Berlin,Germany @ Lido %

23-Mar-20 Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang %

24-Mar-20 Cologne, Germany @ Gebäude 9 %

25-Mar-20 Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof %

26-Mar-20 Paris, France @ Le Boule Noir %

28-Mar-20 Dublin, Ireland @ The Grand Social %

30-Mar-20 Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio %

31-Mar-20 Manchester, UK @ Academy 2 %

01-Apr-20 Bristol, UK @ SWX %

02-Apr-20 London, UK @ Electric Ballroom %

! - w. Support from LAKE

# - w. Support from Whitney Ballen

$ - w. Support from Buck Meek (of Big Thief)

% - w. Support from Katy J Pearson





