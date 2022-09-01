Pierce the Veil Share Brand New Song 'Pass the Nirvana'

Pierce the Veil are back!

The San Diego band has just shared the lyric video for the brand new song "Pass the Nirvana."

Pierce the Veil, which Rolling Stone once described as "hyperactive, progressive post-hardcore," serve up a new track full of fuzzy guitars, massive melodic hooks, and PTV's distinct emotional heart. "Pass the Nirvana" is quite the riff fest and it marks Pierce the Veil's first new music since 2016. It was worth the wait - and then some. It is destined to become a fan favorite that the PTV faithful will scream the lyrics to at their live shows.

"'Pass the Nirvana' is about the many horrible traumas that the youth of America have endured over the past few years," says frontman Vic Fuentes about the song's powerful, relatable, and topical subject matter. "COVID, no proms, no graduations, an insurrection, school shootings. The list goes on. Their lives have been tossed around like clothes in a dryer, as the tensions within our country have infiltrated our own homes, friends, and families. To me, the song represents a euphoric detachment from all of that anxiety and stress and about finding some form of peace or nirvana."

Pierce the Veil will also return to the road this fall with I Prevail and Fit for a King. All dates are below.

The time is right for Pierce the Veil's comeback as one of their classic and most beloved songs is also having a pop culture resurgence.

A decade after its release, the already platinum single "King for a Day" shot to No. 1 on Billboard's Hard Rock Streaming chart, driven by the viral #KingForADay hashtag on TikTok. The song has enjoyed quite a pop culture moment, as global music superstar Lizzo used the track in a video on the platform. It demonstrates how vital PTV's iconic catalog is - and how vital the band and its new material remains.

Right now, Pierce the Veil are at their most raw, crackling with urgency and immediacy. Never predictable, always engaging, Pierce the Veil continue to soar on the strength of highly potent energy, rich musicality, and a scrappy sense of authentic exuberant ambition that's frankly unrivaled.

The aforementioned Fuentes, guitarist Tony Perry, and bassist Jaime Precadio put volatile, angsty, confessional emotions into the music, which is why their songs resonate with so many. "No matter where the band performs, fans will show up," wrote Loudwire. "When you see Pierce The Veil live, you'll understand why."

PTV's evolution from album to album is nothing less than stunning. The early buzz generated by A Flair for the Dramatic (2007) made its follow-up one of the most anticipated albums of 2010. Selfish Machines shot to No. 1 on Billboard's Heatseekers chart. The Chicago Tribune saluted Collide with the Sky for its "post-hardcore punk with more than a few nods to Queen." They became a true arena act on Misadventures, selling out huge venues without losing the intimate connection with their fans.

Pierce the Veil have long cemented their status as one of the most exciting and relevant acts in their genre - by constantly evolving.

Watch the new lyric video here:

PIERCE THE VEIL TOUR DATES

LEG 1:

WITH I PREVAIL, FIT FOR A KING, + YOURS TRULY:

9/9 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

9/10 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest*#

9/11 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center

9/13 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

9/14 - Oshkosh, WI - Oshkosh Arena#

9/16 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live

9/17 - Ralston, NE - Liberty First Credit Union Arena#

9/18 - Wichita, KS - Wave#

9/20 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

9/21 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center#

9/23 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Amphitheater#

9/24 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

9/25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall#

9/27 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

9/28 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

9/29 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

10/1 - Silvers Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/2 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

10/4 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia#

10/5 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

10/7 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre

10/8 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

10/9 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

*I Prevail & Pierce The Veil Only // Festival Date

#Non-Live Nation Date

LEG 2:

WITH I PREVAIL, FIT FOR A KING, + STAND ATLANTIC:

10/22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Fest*

10/23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Fest*

10/24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

10/26 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

10/28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

10/29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Fest*

10/31 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

11/1 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center

11/2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

11/4 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

11/6 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

11/8 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave#

11/9 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

11/11 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

11/12 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/13 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

11/15 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

11/18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

11/19 - Cambridge, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/20 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks#

11/22 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

*I Prevail & Pierce The Veil Only // Festival Date

#Non-Live Nation Date