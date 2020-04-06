Pianist/MC Kev Choice's New Album 'Social Distancing' Set For Release April 10

Oakland-based pianist/MC Kev Choice is set to release a new album, Social Distancing, this Friday, April 10, 2020. Today, he released the video for the first single "No Worries."

Social Distancing features Kev Choice in collaboration with Mistah F.A.B., Martin Luther, Jennifer Johns, Kevin Allen, Lalin St. Juste, as well as Kev's newly formed band BLACK LONDON.



Days after the initial calls of social distancing, and hours before the Bay Area was the first region in the U.S. ordered to "shelter in place," Kev Choice was inspired to create a project to reflect the new realities of life in a world impacted so drastically and rapidly by COVID-19. Taking equipment from his studio into his living room apartment, Kev began creating songs, reaching out to artists, musicians, and producers similarly quarantined, and expressing the many feelings he was going through from loss of work, feelings of isolation, questioning of government response, and looking for glimmers of inspiration during these difficult times.

Kev comments, "Social distancing is about how we can come together and connect even more during these times, and how we need inspiration and collaboration more than ever. Music is a perfect vehicle to showcase and express that."

As feelings of fear and anxiety overcome our society dealing with the new normals, effects of COVID-19, and "sheltering in place," Kev Choice processes on his first single "No Worries" the feelings of isolation while seeking ways to overcome the stress of being quarantined, the dramatic effects on the faltering economy, and social distancing in relationships. A slow hypnotic loop layered with live piano, guitar and bass riffs, fits the mode of contemplation, reflection, and looking for answers and inspiration.





