Photos: Rosalía Returns To Europe To Conclude 'Motamami' World Tour
The next stop on the tour will be at Milan’s ‘Mediolanum Forum.
Last night, fresh off the back of her second 'Album Of The Year' Latin Grammy win, Rosalía brought her innovative and long-awaited 'Motamami' spectacle to The Altice Arena in Lisbon on Sunday 27th of November 2022.
The performance featured popular hits from her latest award-winning album including hits such as 'Saoko', 'DESPECHÁ' along with fan favourites such as 'MALAMENTE' and 'BIZCOCHITO'.
For this tour, Rosalía and her team set out to experiment and push the boundaries of her live performances, throwing away the standard arena tour playbook and confines of pop performances instead to showcase her powerful raw talent and stage presence. Rosalía's remaning shows will continue throughout Europe and the UK in the final weeks of 2023.
The next stop on the tour will be at Milan's 'Mediolanum Forum, before she heads to Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, France and the UK, with a headline show at The O2 in London on Thursday 15th December to round off the world tour.
Photo credit: Pedro Gomes
Rosalía
Rosalía
Rosalía
Rosalía
From This Author - Michael Major
November 25, 2022
I is the story of the German pop duo's origins, their beginnings as Poppymoon, and how their paths intertwined. The duo wanted to create a record that represented their authentic selves. The characters may differ, the moods may vary, but ultimately, it's all one coin. As for Poppymoon's songs, the same applies.
West Coast Supergroup Mount Westmore Release 'Free Game'
November 25, 2022
The West Coast's very own supergroup, Mount Westmore, drops a second single and visual for “Free Game” via the label Mount Westmore with MNRK Music Group. The uber rap group, made up of Hip Hop's West Coast royalty, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort, will release their new 16-track album titled Snoop Cube 40 $hort soon.
Nicki Nicole Releases New Single 'Frío'
November 25, 2022
The Latin GRAMMYs® nominee attended the awards in which her Christina Aguilera collaboration 'Pa Mi Muchachas' was 4x nominated. Nicki is currently in the midst of her first Mexico headline tour. It follows her recent North America festival performances at Coachella, This Ain't No Picnic and Baja Beach.
Tamera Shares New Single 'Insensitive'
November 25, 2022
Tamera returns to the limelight with her latest single “Insensitive”. Following the release of her recent sizzling summertime remix of her debut EP single “Wickedest” featuring new vocals from Haile, on “Insensitive” Tamera continues to lean into her West African heritage, harnessing the seductive sounds of her inner goddess.
War Hippies Release Christmas Cover of 'O Holy Night'
November 25, 2022
War Hippies release long awaited and fan favorite holiday cover of 'O Holy Night.' This was the first song band members Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis ever recorded together when they first formed their act in late 2021. This single quickly became the crowd's favorite song in concert, with frequent requests to release the song since the beginning.