Photos: Rosalía Returns To Europe To Conclude 'Motamami' World Tour

Last night, fresh off the back of her second 'Album Of The Year' Latin Grammy win, Rosalía brought her innovative and long-awaited 'Motamami' spectacle to The Altice Arena in Lisbon on Sunday 27th of November 2022.

The performance featured popular hits from her latest award-winning album including hits such as 'Saoko', 'DESPECHÁ' along with fan favourites such as 'MALAMENTE' and 'BIZCOCHITO'.

For this tour, Rosalía and her team set out to experiment and push the boundaries of her live performances, throwing away the standard arena tour playbook and confines of pop performances instead to showcase her powerful raw talent and stage presence. Rosalía's remaning shows will continue throughout Europe and the UK in the final weeks of 2023.

The next stop on the tour will be at Milan's 'Mediolanum Forum, before she heads to Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, France and the UK, with a headline show at The O2 in London on Thursday 15th December to round off the world tour.

Photo credit: Pedro Gomes