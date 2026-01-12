Photos: K-Pop Stars TWICE Kick Off World Tour in Vancouver

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This past weekend, global K-Pop superstars TWICE kicked off the North America leg of their highly anticipated WORLD TOUR with two sold-out opening weekend performances at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. Take a look at photos from them below.

The group opened the show with “THIS IS FOR,” beginning a set that included fan favorites like “Strategy,” “MAKE ME GO,” “FANCY,” “The Feels,” and “YES or YES,” among others. They also performed “Likey,” a global fan favorite, with added significance in Vancouver as the filming location for the music video. The group also debuted a new addition to the setlist, performing the hit song “TAKEDOWN” from K-POP Demon Hunters.

Spanning over 30 songs, the show debuted the group’s all-new in-the-round 360° stage design, delivering an immersive experience for the whole arena. Members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu lit up the stage.

The WORLD TOUR continues this week with back-to-back shows in Seattle, Oakland, Dallas, Washington, DC, Orlando, Boston, Chicago, and more. The North American run also includes four shows at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and three nights at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, added due to overwhelming fan demand.

Following the North American leg, TWICE will bring the tour to Taipei for three sold-out shows at Taipei Dome before once again setting records in Japan with three performances at Japan National Stadium (known as MUFG Stadium) in Tokyo where the group will become the first international artist to have a stand-alone show at the venue.

Following the Asia dates, the 2026 tour continues across Europe and the UK, with stops in Lisbon, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, and more, before concluding at The O2 in London on Thursday, June 4. Remaining tickets for the tour are available now at LiveNation.com. Check out the full list of dates here.

Last year, TWICE released their fourth full-length album, THIS IS FOR, which debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, marking the group’s seventh consecutive Top 10 entry. The group also contributed to the official soundtrack for Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, K-Pop Demon Hunters. Members Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung recorded a special version of the original song “TAKEDOWN,” featured during the film’s closing sequence and accompanied by behind-the-scenes studio footage. The track reached No. 58 on the Billboard Hot 100, while TWICE’s hit single “Strategy”—also included on the soundtrack—reached No. 51.

Photo Credit: JYP Entertainment, Jeff Vinnick