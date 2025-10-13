TWICE Expand 2026 World Tour with 17 New Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to overwhelming fan demand, K-pop superstars TWICE have added ten additional dates on their WORLD TOUR across North America, Europe, and the UK. Second shows have just been added in Vancouver, Seattle, Dallas, Chicago, Austin, Paris, and Amsterdam, while Belmont Park will now host a third show in response to record demand. A fourth show has been announced at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, and TWICE has also added a new date in Turin, Italy on Wednesday, May 20 at Inalpi Arena.

This announcement follows last week’s onsale, which saw TWICE add second shows in Oakland, Washington, DC, Hamilton, Orlando, Boston and London, as well as a third show in Los Angeles — bringing the total number of newly added dates to 17 across all markets.

The tour will also visit Detroit, St. Paul, Denver, Boston, and Montreal, marking the first-ever K-pop arena shows in each of these cities. For the first time, TWICE will perform in-the-round on a 360-degree stage, transforming arenas into immersive spaces where fans can experience the show from every angle.

In 2024, TWICE became the first female K-Pop group to headline both MLB and NFL stadiums, selling out Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. They previously became the first female K-Pop group to headline a U.S. stadium with two sold-out nights at LA’s BMO Stadium in 2022. This year, they also became the first female K-Pop group to headline Lollapalooza. The WORLD TOUR arrives just one year after their record-breaking fifth world tour, which drew 1.5 million fans across 51 shows in 27 cities worldwide.

Most recently, TWICE released their 4th full length album, THIS IS FOR, which debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. The girl group also contributed to the official soundtrack for Netflix’s hit film K-Pop Demon Hunters. Members JEONGYEON, JIHYO, and CHAEYOUNG recorded a special version of the original track “TAKEDOWN,” featured during the film’s end sequence and accompanied by exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the recording studio. Their rendition of the song went on to reach #58 on the Billboard Hot 100, while TWICE’s hit single “STRATEGY,” also included on the film’s soundtrack, achieved notable success on the Hot 100 as well.

This set the stage for TWICE’s highly anticipated 10th anniversary this October. The group kicked off their anniversary this past week with the release of their special album TEN: The Story Goes On, which featuresthe focus track “ME+YOU” along with solo songs from each member. Fans will have the chance to experience these songs in person for the first time during the tour. The celebration will continue with the release of their highly anticipated new film, which will be shown in theaters across the United States beginning October 20th, 2025.

TWICE first launched their WORLD TOUR with two sold-out shows in Seoul and are currently touring across Asia. Previously announced dates will bring the tour to Australia, Hong Kong, Bangkok, and more this fall, before heading to the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the UK in 2026. Members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyuwill deliver their all-new production and a career-spanning setlist featuring hits like “The Feels,” “More & More,” “FANCY,” and “STRATEGY” to arenas worldwide.

Tickets for the newly added North America dates will be available starting Thursday, October 16 at 3pm local time at ticketmaster.com. Tickets for the newly added Europe dates will be available starting Thursday, October 16 at 10am local time here. Remaining tickets for the previously announced dates are on sale now.

TWICE WORLD TOUR DATES:

UPCOMING 2025 DATES:

Sat Oct 25 – Kuala Lumpur – National Hockey Stadium

Sat Nov 1 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

Sun Nov 2 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

Sat Nov 08 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

Sun Nov 09 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

Sat Nov 22 – Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium

Sun Nov 23 – Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium

Sat Dec 06 – Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium

Sun Dec 07 – Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium

Sat Dec 13 – Bangkok – Impact Arena

Sun Dec 14 – Bangkok – Impact Arena

2026 DATES:

NORTH AMERICA

Fri Jan 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sat Jan 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena - NEW DATE

Tue Jan 13 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Jan 14 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena - NEW DATE

Sat Jan 17 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun Jan 18 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena - NEW DATE

Wed Jan 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum - NEW DATE

Thu Jan 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sat Jan 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Jan 25 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum - NEW DATE

Wed Jan 28 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

Sat Jan 31 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Feb 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center - NEW DATE

Fri Feb 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Feb 14 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena - NEW DATE

Tue Feb 18 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Wed Feb 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Sat Feb 21 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena - NEW DATE

Tue Feb 24 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Fri Feb 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Mar 03 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Fri Mar 06 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

Sat Mar 07 - Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum - NEW DATE

Fri Mar 27 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Sat Mar 28 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center - NEW DATE

Tue Mar 31 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri Apr 03 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Apr 04 - Boston, MA - TD Garden - NEW DATE

Mon Apr 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Apr 07 – Chicago, IL – United Center - NEW DATE

Fri Apr 10 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Apr 12 – Saint Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena

Tue Apr 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Apr 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Apr 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center - NEW DATE

EUROPE/UK

Sat May 09 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena

Tue May 12 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Sat May 16 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Sun May 17 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena - NEW DATE

Wed May 20 – Turin, IT – Inalpi Arena - NEW DATE

Sat May 23 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena

Tue May 26 – Cologne, DE – LANXESS arena

Sat May 30 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Sun May 31 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome - NEW DATE

Wed Jun 03 – London, UK – The O2

Thu Jun 04 - London, UK - The O2 - NEW DATE

ASIA

Sat Mar 21 - Taipei - Taipei Dome

ABOUT TWICE:

TWICE is a a record-breaking K-pop group. The nine-member group - NAYEON, JEONGYEON, MOMO, SANA, JIHYO, MINA, DAHYUN, CHAEYOUNG, and TZUYU - has released four full-length albums and 14 mini albums, six world tours and made history as the first female K-pop group to headline North American stadiums, including SoFi Stadium and MetLife Stadium. TWICE’s latest full length album, THIS IS FOR, is out now.

Photo Credit: JYP Entertainment