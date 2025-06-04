Photos: BIBI Kicks Off North American Leg of 2025 World Tour in Chicago

Take a look at photos from the evening below.
Last night, South Korean singer-songwriter and actress BIBI kicked off the North American leg of her 1st WORLD TOUR [EVE] in Chicago, IL, with a captivating, high-energy performance at The Auditorium. Take a look at photos from the evening below!
During the performance, she performed tracks from her second album EVE: ROMANCE, along with crowd-favorite hits like “Kazino” and “쉬가릿 (She Got It).” The setlist featured an array of standout moments, including the electrifying “BAD SAD AND MAD,” the sultry fan-favorite “Sugar Rush,” and an unforgettable encore mash-up of “PADO” and “Bumpa.”
BIBI performed “Best Lover,” creating an intimate atmosphere with her fans. “Hongdae R&B” followed with a dramatic, narrative-driven performance that felt almost like a scene from a musical. Fan-favorite tracks from her new album, “Meat” and “Apocalypse,” were performed featuring a first-ever live dance performance - each showcasing BIBI’s signature mix of charm.
The North American leg follows her three-night run at Olympic Hall in Seoul, Korea last month. Titled "EVE," the tour serves as the grand finale to her Era of Love series, which has unfolded through releases like Hongdae R&B, Bam Yang Gang, DERRE, and Bluebird. Throughout this series, BIBI introduced two personas—EVE and EVE-1—to explore contrasting emotions and perspectives in her music, each time releasing double singles. Fans can expect this unique storytelling to come to life on stage, making "EVE" a truly immersive experience.
BIBI’s 1st WORLD TOUR [EVE] continues with a stop in Toronto, ON this Thursday, June 5 at The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, before making its way to major cities including New York, Austin, and Los Angeles. The U.S. leg of the tour will conclude on Thursday, June 26 in Seattle, WA at the Paramount Theatre. Following her North American trek, BIBI will continue her global tour with performances across Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.
Thu Jun 05 – Toronto, ON – The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto
Sat Jun 07 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Tue Jun 10 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Thu Jun 12 – Washington, D.C. – The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Sun Jun 15 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Tue Jun 17 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall
Thu Jun 19 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sun Jun 22 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
Tue Jun 24 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre Oakland
Thu Jun 26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
BIBI (Kim Hyoung-seo) is an artist under FeelGhoodMusic, recognized for her distinctive musical style and emotionally captivating performances.
With her unique sound and deeply expressive lyrics, she has captured the hearts of fans in Korea and beyond. Effortlessly blending R&B, hip-hop, and pop, her music showcases a genre-defying versatility.
Since making her debut with the single BINU in 2019, BIBI has released hit songs such as BIBI Vengeance, The Weekend, and Bam Yang Gang, establishing herself as a global artist.
Renowned for her exceptional songwriting, composing skills, and dynamic stage presence, she continues to carve out a musical identity that is entirely her own.
Beyond music, BIBI has also made a name for herself in film and television, displaying her multifaceted talents. Seamlessly balancing mainstream appeal with artistic originality, she constantly delivers fresh and unexpected sounds, making her one of the most exciting artists to watch.
Photo Credit: Feel Ghood Music / PARK JAEHYO
