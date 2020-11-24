Phoebe Bridgers Receives Four GRAMMY Nominations

Phoebe Bridgers has received 4 GRAMMY ® Awards nominations for her internationally lauded sophomore solo album Punisher. She is nominated for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY ® Awards in the categories of 'Best New Artist', 'Best Alternative Album' ("Punisher"), 'Best Rock Song' ("Kyoto") and 'Best Rock Performance' ("Kyoto"). The Awards will be announced on January 31st 2021 in Los Angeles.

These are 26-year old Bridgers' first GRAMMY ® nominations. Punisher was released by esteemed indie label Dead Oceans in June and quickly became one of the most critically acclaimed albums of 2020. Lead single "Garden Song" was followed by a string of impressive singles, including 'Best Rock Song' and 'Best Rock Performance' nominated "Kyoto" and "I Know The End". Bridgers' promotion of the album - completed entirely from quarantine at home in Los Angeles - saw her turn in inventive and captivating performances for Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, CBS This Morning as well as a pre-election performance from a green screened Oval Office for NPR's Tiny Desk Concert.

Punisher's release cemented her position as one of the most irresistibly clever and tenderly prolific songwriters of our era. Produced by Bridgers along with Tony Berg and Ethan Gruska, who also produced Alps, its liner notes credit over two dozen renowned musicians including Blake Mills, Christian Lee Hutson, Jim Keltner, Conor Oberst, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus. The album gave Bridgers her first Billboard #1 on the Emerging Artist Chart as well as Top Twenty Album Chart placings in the UK (#6), Scotland (#3), New Zealand (#10), Australian (#12), Ireland (#18) and Belgium (#20).

On November 20, Bridgers released a 4 song EP - Copycat Killer - of tracks from Punisher re-recorded with arranger and composer Rob Moose.

Phoebe Bridgers released her debut album in 2017 as a relatively unknown singer-songwriter. A little over two years later, she's become an internationally lauded musician with three acclaimed bodies of work to her name: her solo debut, Stranger In The Alps, the boygenius EP with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus in 2018, and Better Oblivion Community Center, a surprise collaboration with Conor Oberst, in 2019.

