Phish Announce Madison Square Garden Residency

Phish has announced their annual New Year's Eve run at New York City's Madison Square Garden, set for December 28, 29, 30, and 31. A ticket request period is now underway at tickets.phish.com and will continue through Monday, October 3 at 12 noon (ET).

Entrants will be notified of their ticket status by Wednesday, October 5 at 11:59 pm (ET). Tickets officially go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 7 at 12 noon (ET). In addition, travel packages will go on sale Thursday, October 6 at 12 noon (ET), exclusively here.

Phish - who recently wrapped a sold-out North American summer tour with their traditional Labor Day weekend run at Commerce City, CO's Dick's Sporting Goods Park - will follow the NYE shows by returning to Mexico for the sixth installment of Phish: Riviera Maya, the band's annual destination concert vacation, taking place February 23-26, 2023, once again at the AAA Four Diamond-awarded Moon Palace Cancún in Riviera Maya, Cancún, Mexico.

The all-inclusive event will feature four unique Phish shows, starting with a welcome set on Thursday, February 23, and then culminating with a special early evening show on Sunday, February 26 - all in a state-of-the-art concert venue set against the backdrop of one of the world's most spectacular locations, Mexico's Caribbean coastline.

Packages for Phish: Riviera Maya 2023 at the Moon Palace are currently sold out, however, an extremely limited amount of 4-Night rooms have been reserved at Hilton Cancún for Phish: Riviera Maya guests - to book a package, please visit here.

PHISH LIVE 2022-2023

DECEMBER

28 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

29 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

31 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

FEBRUARY 2023

23 - Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX - Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

24 - Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX - Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

25 - Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX - Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

26 - Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX - Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)