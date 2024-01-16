Phish Announce MONDEGREEN; 4-Day Festival This August

Phish has announced Mondegreen, a four-day festival set for this August 15-18 at The Woodlands in Dover, DE.

The band's 11th self-produced festival and first in nine years, Mondegreen will see Phish performing over four days and nights, alongside an array of interactive fan experiences, specially curated regional food and drink, art installations, and much more.

Centrally located with easy access from all points in the northeast and mid-Atlantic, the festival site will feature an abundance of on-site camping, with many nearby hotel options also available.

Travel packages go on sale this Thursday, January 18 at 11AM ET. Weekend passes and camping go on sale this Friday, January 19 at 11AM ET. For complete details on passes, car and RV camping and parking options, on-site glamping accommodations, travel packages, and more, please visit phish.com/mondegreen.

Delaware's picturesque Woodlands is conveniently located within driving distance from major metropolitan areas on the East Coast, including Philadelphia (under two hours), Baltimore (under two hours), Washington, DC (under two hours), and New York City (under three hours). Fans can also take advantage of Amtrak service to Wilmington, DE as well as SEPTA regional rail.

Phish's first live performance on a Delaware stage in over two decades, Mondegreen marks the latest and most ambitious gathering in an extraordinary tradition first forged by the band with 1996's The Clifford Ball. Held on the decommissioned Plattsburgh Air Force Base in upstate NY, the groundbreaking event influenced a new generation of American rock festivals.

Phish celebrated the turn of the millennium with a New Year's Eve festival at Florida's Big Cypress Indian Reservation, drawing a record-setting attendance of 80,000 people, playing an historic seven-hour set, culminating at dawn on New Year's Day. Phish's most recent festival, 2015's Magnaball, marked the second Phish festival to be held at New York's legendary Watkins Glen International and was widely considered among their best.

“At Magnaball, highlights weren't guest appearances, acoustic sets, thrust stages or even big hits, but the nitty-gritty of Phish's music,” wrote Rolling Stone's Jesse Jarnow. “While Phish continue to be industry leaders, as with so much in their career, they remain happily on the outside.”

Mondegreen represents another highlight in what looks to be a momentous 2024 for Phish, beginning next month with Phish: Riviera Maya, a sold-out concert vacation at Moon Palace, Cancún, MX, set for February 21-24. This April will see Phish performing sold-out dates at the world's most cutting-edge venue, Sphere, in Las Vegas. Each show at Sphere will feature a completely different setlists and visuals, making each one a truly unique audio-visual experience.

PHISH LIVE DATES 2024

FEBRUARY

21 – 24 Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

APRIL

18 – 21 Las Vegas, NV – Sphere (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST

15 –18 The Woodlands, Dover, DE – Mondegreen

ABOUT PHISH:

Phish – Trey Anastasio (guitar, vocals), Jon Fishman (drums, vocals), Mike Gordon (bass, vocals), and Page McConnell (keyboards, vocals) – has earned one of music's most dedicated fan communities for its blend of idiosyncratic songcraft, extended improvisation, and immersive live performances, all fusing a variety of genres into their own freewheeling sound and vision.

Formed in 1983 in Burlington, VT, Phish has released 15 studio albums, beginning with 1989's Junta and continuing through 2020's Sigma Oasis, released on the band's own JEMP Records. In 2002, the band launched LivePhish, which offers high-quality soundboard recordings of every show, regular releases from Phish's substantial archive, and 4k live webcasts. LivePhish+, the band's streaming service, is the most successful artist-driven service of its kind, offering unlimited on-demand access to the entire LivePhish catalog.

Widely recognized among live music's most beloved and inventive artists, Phish has played over 2,000 shows since their formation, regularly selling out multiple nights at arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums across North America including such annual traditions as sold-out Labor Day weekend runs at Dick's Sporting Goods Park soccer stadium outside of Denver, Halloween extravaganzas, and four-night New Year's Eve celebrations at NYC's world-famous Madison Square Garden.

To date, Phish have performed 83 sold-out shows at The Garden since their debut performance there in 1994. In 2017, Phish performed The Bakers' Dozen, a 13-night concert series that saw the band play 237 unique songs, repeating none during the entire run. The 13 shows concluded with Phish being presented with a banner commemorating the unprecedented series, which hangs in The Garden's rafters.

In 1997, Phish founded The WaterWheel Foundation to oversee the band's various charitable activities, harnessing the kindness of the Phish fan community to create positive change. WaterWheel fulfills this mission by collecting donations for local nonprofit organizations in association with Phish tour dates via WaterWheel's Touring Division. WaterWheel also supports non-profits based in Phish's home state of Vermont, especially those focused on cleaning up the Lake Champlain watershed.

WaterWheel chooses beneficiaries from a wide sphere of causes including those working to protect the environment, promote social justice, fight food insecurity, provide music education, register voters, and those that help women and children, the homeless, and others in need. Phish recently performed two benefit concerts at Saratoga Springs, NY's Broadview Stage at SPAC, raising over $3.5M for flood recovery efforts in Vermont and Upstate New York. For more information or to donate, please see www.waterwheelfoundation.org.