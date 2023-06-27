Phish Announce Fall 2023 Dates

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, July 15 at 10 AM ET.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

Phish Announce Fall 2023 Dates

Phish have announced fall 2023 tour dates, including multi-night runs at Nashville, TN's Bridgestone Arena October 6 - 8, and Chicago, IL's United Center. October 13 - 15. 

These shows mark the first time the band has played at both of these venues. The tour also includes two nights in Dayton, OH at the Wright State University Nutter Center.

A ticket request period is currently underway at tickets.phish.com and ends Monday, July 10 at noon ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, July 15 at 10 AM ET. Specific ticketing information for each show is available at phish.com/tours

Travel packages will be available for Nashville and Chicago. Nashville Travel Packages go on sale on July 12 at 11 AM ET/10 AM CT and Chicago Travel Packages go on sale one hour later at 12 PM ET/11 AM CT. For more info, visit https://phishfall2023.100xhospitality.com/.

PHISH - FALL TOUR 2023

OCTOBER

6 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

7 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

8 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

10 - Dayton, OH - Wright State University Nutter Center

11 - Dayton, OH- Wright State University Nutter Center

13 - Chicago, IL - United Center

14 - Chicago, IL - United Center

15 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Phish are about to begin an extensive run of summer tour dates. Starting with a two-night stand in Huntsville, AL (July 11-12), the band will continue on for performances in Alpharetta, GA (July 14-16), Wilmington, NC (July 18-19), Burgettstown, PA (July 21-22), Syracuse, NY (July 23), Philadelphia, PA (July 25-26), and a seven-night run at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (July 28-August 5).

The band’s summer tour will culminate with their traditional Labor Day Weekend run at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, CO, returning for four nights (August 31-September 3).

PHISH - SUMMER TOUR 2023

JULY

11 - Orion Amphitheater - Huntsville, AL

12 - Orion Amphitheater - Huntsville, AL

14 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

15 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

16 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

18 - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park - Wilmington, NC

19 - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park - Wilmington, NC

21 - The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA

22 - The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA

23 - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview - Syracuse, NY

25 - TD Pavilion at the Mann - Philadelphia, PA

26 - TD Pavilion at the Mann - Philadelphia, PA

28 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

29 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

30 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

AUGUST

1 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

2 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

4 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

5 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

31 - Dick’s Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO

SEPTEMBER

1 - Dick’s Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO

2 - Dick’s Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO

3 - Dick’s Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO



