Philly Rapper Skrilla Follows Up With New Track 'God Damn'

“God Damn” lyrically shows a tribute to the lifestyle that Skrilla lives as he alludes to the fast phase of it all.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
Streaming Review: Bradley Cooper's Latest Director Endeavor Comes To NETFLIX & Shows He, T Photo 4 Maestro More Love Story Than Bio Pic

Philly Rapper Skrilla Follows Up With New Track 'God Damn'

Coming shortly after the release of “BLAHDAHDAHDAHDAH”, Philly-based rapper Skrilla releases his new single, “God Damn” today via Priority Records. 

“God Damn” serves as Skrilla's third single under Priority Records, coming days after the release of “BLAHDAHDAHDAHDAH” and months after the release, “Booted”. The track is supported by a music video that is produced and directed by Hailshino, the visual director for the multi-media company THELAFHOUSE.

“God Damn” lyrically shows a tribute to the lifestyle that Skrilla lives as he alludes to the fast phase of it all. Skrilla's releases thus far are only a tease of what's to come from Skrilla, as he plans to release his mixtape, Underworld, this year to help listeners understand the dark but raw aura he brings to the music scene.

Skrilla stems from Kensington which is located in the heart of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Throughout the struggles of growing up, Skrilla channels it within his music which has helped him develop his sound and artistry as he addresses it throughout his songs. The upcoming rapper has also been seen with the likes of PNB Rock and Lil Uzi Vert, adding credibility to his artistry as he rises. With more to come, Skrilla will be a timeless and unforgettable artist for the next generation of music to come.

Photo Credit: Des Mirera



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
VCHA Release Highly Anticipated Debut Single Photo
VCHA Release Highly Anticipated Debut Single

Announced earlier this month, the group is scheduled to take the stage as the opening act for K-Pop superstars TWICE as a part of the group's final ‘READY TO BE' ONCE MORE concerts at Foro Sol in Mexico City on February 2nd and 3rd, Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo on February 6th and 7th, and Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on March 16th.

2
Jay Putty Releases Uplifting Folk/Pop Anthem On My Way Photo
Jay Putty Releases Uplifting Folk/Pop Anthem 'On My Way'

Jay Putty returns with 'On My Way,' an uplifting folk-pop anthem that explores life's twists and turns and the resilience found in adversity.

3
Bowen Yang & Christian Lee Hutson Join 37th Annual Tibet House Concert Photo
Bowen Yang & Christian Lee Hutson Join 37th Annual Tibet House Concert

Previously announced performers include: Laurie Anderson, Joan Baez, Maggie Rogers, Maya Hawke, Gogol Bordello, The Philip Glass Ensemble, Tenzin Choegyal, Scorchio Quartet and more to be announced. Uma Thurman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, Arden Wohl and Jonah Freeman will serve as the evening's honorary chairs.

4
Blue Lab Beats Announces New Album Blue Eclipse Photo
Blue Lab Beats Announces New Album 'Blue Eclipse'

Blue Eclipse heralds an exciting new era for Blue Lab Beats and the 12 songs reveal the depth and breadth of producer NK-OK, and multi-instrumentalist Mr DM's musical ambition. Featured guests include Mercury Prize nominated Kojey Radical alongside Daley on “Take Time,” IDK and Jay Prince on “Say Wow,” and Poppy Daniels on the title track.

More Hot Stories For You

Montréal Duo Diamond Day Announce LP and Release SingleMontréal Duo Diamond Day Announce LP and Release Single
So What?! Fest Reveals Lineup Of Metal/Hip Hop/Pop-Punk Artists Ft. Underoath, Ian Diorr, Skillet & MoreSo What?! Fest Reveals Lineup Of Metal/Hip Hop/Pop-Punk Artists Ft. Underoath, Ian Diorr, Skillet & More
Cat Popper Joins Brian K & The Parkway On 'Straight Through' Single Out in MarchCat Popper Joins Brian K & The Parkway On 'Straight Through' Single Out in March
Pianist And Vocalist Kelly Green to Release SEEMS in MarchPianist And Vocalist Kelly Green to Release SEEMS in March

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
APPROPRIATE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL