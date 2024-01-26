Philly Rapper Skrilla Follows Up With New Track 'God Damn'

Coming shortly after the release of “BLAHDAHDAHDAHDAH”, Philly-based rapper Skrilla releases his new single, “God Damn” today via Priority Records.

“God Damn” serves as Skrilla's third single under Priority Records, coming days after the release of “BLAHDAHDAHDAHDAH” and months after the release, “Booted”. The track is supported by a music video that is produced and directed by Hailshino, the visual director for the multi-media company THELAFHOUSE.

“God Damn” lyrically shows a tribute to the lifestyle that Skrilla lives as he alludes to the fast phase of it all. Skrilla's releases thus far are only a tease of what's to come from Skrilla, as he plans to release his mixtape, Underworld, this year to help listeners understand the dark but raw aura he brings to the music scene.

Skrilla stems from Kensington which is located in the heart of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Throughout the struggles of growing up, Skrilla channels it within his music which has helped him develop his sound and artistry as he addresses it throughout his songs. The upcoming rapper has also been seen with the likes of PNB Rock and Lil Uzi Vert, adding credibility to his artistry as he rises. With more to come, Skrilla will be a timeless and unforgettable artist for the next generation of music to come.

Photo Credit: Des Mirera