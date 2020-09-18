Phil Good Releases New Single 'Falling'

His third new single of 2020.

Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Phil Good has released "Falling", his third new single of 2020. The breakup-inspired track is available to stream and download starting today HERE via Elektra Records. Phil has also shared an official music video for the song, which was shot during quarantine with collaborators Spencer Graves and Brent Campanelli. Watch the video below.

"I wanted to just have fun and shoot something simple with some of my closest friends. I've been home 99% of the year so far, so it was nice to get out of the house and just make something without much of a plan, and to get back into performance mode," Phil shared. "I love that this video gets across the emotion of the song, but also doesn't take itself too seriously."

"Falling" follows "Everything's Good", which was released in May with an animated music video, and received praise from Uproxx, Ones To Watch, and more. Watch Phil's "Everything's (Not) Good" visualizer for the song, which was made entirely using Instagram and Snapchat filters, HERE. Last month, Phil unveiled an official remix of "Everything's Good" from DJ and producer Slow Magic. Listen HERE.

Earlier this year, Phil released his single "Living With No One" alongside an official music video that premiered on Variance Magazine. He was also featured on "Stuck On You", the lead single off GRAMMY® Award-winning producer RAC's new album Boy. Additionally, Phil released an official remix of his song "Do You Ever?" from the producer. Listen HERE.

Last Fall, Billboard announced Phil Good's Elektra Records signing, and shared his major label debut single and music video "Wonder". Phil's follow-up "Do You Ever?" and its accompanying visual were premiered by Ones To Watch, who praised his "remarkable ear for tasteful synths." Phil closed out 2019 with "Put It All On Me" which Lyrical Lemonade premiered, declaring, "Phil delivers an extremely catchy hook with his fun, charismatic energy; making it almost impossible to get out of your head."

Converting audiences to fans on the road, Phil recently supported Jaymes Young on his Happiest Year North America Tour, and joined labelmate Tones and I on select United States tour dates.

Watch the "Falling" video here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles