Pheeyownah Releases Debut R&B Album SILVER

Today, Swedish/Ugandan singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist & dancerPheeyownah releases her bewitching debut R&B album SILVER viaLabrador Records. She recently shared singles "Scent/Sweat" from it viaLADYGUNN and "Gold" via Popdust.



With atmospheric R&B harmonies and poetic lyrics in the realm of Bjo?rk, SZA, FKA Twigs and Flume, Pheeyownah explores empowerment, love, lust and insecurity in her debut album. After her debut single "Strugglin'" came out in 2012, she released "Mountain Peak, Sea Deep" from her zero9zero9 EP with Labrador Records in 2016, now closing in on 1 million streams on Spotify.



Born Feyona Naluzzi in southern Stockholm, Pheeyownah sang gospel and discovered she wanted to be an artist at a young age. She joined the all-female Swedish dance crew JUCK in 2013 (named after the Swedish word for a grinding hip movement), provoking and exploring contemporary debates on gender, sexuality, femininity and ethnicity by moving in ways unconventional for a woman.



Pheeyownah provokes in all of her art and this album is no exception. With rich, heavy beats infused with melodic, spacious landscapes and hints of industrial sounds with no-filter lyrics, it flows with musical and spoken interludes throughout. Produced by Juliann Julian, the album is about coming to terms with the fact that life doesn't always turn out the way you want it to but making the best of things, from title track "Silver" to second single "Gold" and beyond. In her own words, "It's about the ups and downs of love, insecurities, self-doubt but also empowerment and finding the courage to be vulnerable without feeling less than or weak."

Photo Credit: Bes Rakthai





Related Articles View More Music Stories