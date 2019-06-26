Phebe Starr Releases TOUCH XXX Video via BlackBook

Today, Australian singer-songwriter Phebe Starr has premiered a new video with BlackBook for her tender yet powerful lead single "TOUCH XXX". Starr's indomitable vocals and electro beats boom, while nostalgia for her past is shown between cuts of roses and dark shadows. With neo-noir elements, the video depicts love as it is lost and how broken relationships can become a fragile shell of something once so strong. Starr recently announced her Ice Tea Liberace EP due out August 30 on PALACE, a 4 song EP featuring rebellious indie-pop about losing innocence and coming to terms with growing up. Initially debuted via NYLON, the song continues to generate positive buzz for the EP.

Check out the video here:

Starr reflects on the video's creation, "I worked with Sydney based photographer and videographer, Ash Lim, to make the video for TOUCH XXX. We never set out to make a video, it just happened organically. He lived directly across the street from me with a few friends in Redfern, Sydney. Before heading to the studio each day, there were countless mornings where we would greet each other in front of our terraces and ask, "Coffee?". We would chat away on our walks to Bourke Street and Ash always brought this oddly shaped, hand-cranked, old school film camera too which makes up most of the frames in the video. During the time of recording TOUCH XXX, I was going through a breakup and the loss of a friend. It was a rough time in my life. Ash was a constant, always having a cup of tea at the ready. We would capture those moments and constantly share ideas and create. Music and Art have always been a safe place for me and I feel lucky that we made something that really represented a period of my life, which was insane but was softened by friendship, coffee, conversations, and creation."

Phebe Starr is a rare artist who captures the human experience and translates it into resonating beauty. Written by Starr, produced by Aria Nominated producer Xavier Dunn (Jack River, Graace, Peking Duk), and mixed by Chris Collins (Middle Kids, Skeggs, Gang Of Youths). Often compared to Lykke Li and Marina & the Diamonds with a mystic edge of Kate Bush and Florence and the Machine, Starr's place in the music world is undeniable. Her deft mix of new and old made her EPs Chronicles(2017) and Zero (2015) stand out against the rest of her peers. Starr garnered immediate radio support at Triple J (over 7 million streams to date) and has earned "one-to-watch" nods from Glamour, Nylon, Harper's Bazaar, and Vogue.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You