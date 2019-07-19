Phebe Starr Is A Heartbreak Outlaw in BAD NEWS Video

Today, Australian indie-pop outlaw Phebe Starr has premiered a new song "Bad News", alongside a music video animated by Brisbane artist HelenaPapageorgiou. Written as a response to someone who told Starr "I thought you would eventually change," the video finds Starr holding her ground, confident and honest as she sings about the fight of staying true to herself in a relationship. The track comes after lead single "TOUCH XXX", off Starr's highly-anticipated Ice Tea Liberace EP due out August 30 on PALACE. The 4 song EP featuring rebellious indie-pop about losing innocence and coming to terms with growing up has received accolades from NYLON, BlackBook, andNorthern Transmissions.



Starr speaks candidly of her inspiration behind the song,"...I guess don't f with a songwriter. I've constantly been expected to play a role. I think a lot of women have these expectations placed on us. Labels make people feel safe. Social identities make people feel like they have control over life. I've learnt those people may feel safe but they aren't free. I've learnt that being outcasted for who you are is more enjoyable than being accepted for something you're not."

Watch BAD NEWS here:

Phebe Starr is a rare artist who captures the human experience and translates it into resonating beauty. "Bad News" was written by Starr, Japanese Wallpaper and Demi Louise in Melbourne, produced by Aria Nominated producer Xavier Dunn (Jack River, Graace, Peking Duk), and mixed byCharles Daly (Amy Shark, Mallrat). Starr's deft blend of new and old made her past EPs Chronicles (2017) and Zero (2015) stand out amongst her peers. Throughout her career, Starr has garnered immediate radio support atTriple J (over 7 million streams to date) and has earned "one-to-watch" nods from the likes of Glamour, Nylon, Harper's Bazaar, and Vogue.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You